Washington Revels Welcomes Curtis Scott Dunn As New Executive Director

The Board of Directors at Washington Revels is delighted to announce the appointment of Curtis Scott Dunn as the organization's new Executive Director.

GLEN ECHO, MD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Washington Revels' mission is to connect people of all generations and backgrounds, celebrating our diverse cultural traditions and shared humanity through educational and interactive performing arts.In its continuing effort to realize that mission, the Board of Directors at Washington Revels is delighted to announce the appointment of Curtis Scott Dunn as the organization's new Executive Director. With a passion for the arts, a commitment to community, and a flair for creative collaboration, Mr. Dunn brings a fresh perspective to this key position.Mr. Dunn brings to his new role a long career in arts administration. Having previously served in leadership roles with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Eos Orchestra, La Strada Ensemble Theatre, and the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, Mr. Dunn has a strong history of fostering artistic excellence while nurturing a sense of belonging among artists, volunteers, and audiences alike.“I am honored to join the Washington Revels family,” says Dunn.“Revels has a rich legacy of celebrating the seasons, connecting people through artistic expression, and weaving together generations and diverse cultural threads. My goal is to honor that legacy while helping to explore new avenues for community engagement and artistic expression.”Join Us!We invite you to join us as we celebrate the things that bring us together through music, drama, dance and storytelling. Keep an eye out for upcoming performances, workshops, and community gatherings. Revel on!For media inquiries, please contact:Washington Revels ... 301-587-3835High-resolution photos of Mr. Dunn are available upon request.About Washington Revels: Washington Revels is a nonprofit performing arts organization that celebrates cultural traditions through music, dance, and drama. Learn more at .

