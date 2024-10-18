Build Hope, Brick By Brick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This building symbolizes a beacon of Hope for the St. Michel Community.

Generate the Change for the next Generation

The Rising Generation

Teach Haiti Announces Protective Wall and "Buy-a-Brick" Campaign to Support St. Michel Campus

- Michelle HearnWHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haiti , a Christian 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 by Miquette McMahon, is excited to announce the upcoming construction of a protective wall around its St. Michel campus in Haiti. This initiative is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to providing a comprehensive biblical education that empowers children to emerge from poverty, impact their communities, and lead with integrity.St. Michel, a rural community of 40,000 people, faces significant barriers to accessing education. Since 2016, Teach Haiti has been a beacon of hope, providing high-quality education to children who otherwise would not have the opportunity. The school educates and offers families in the area a pathway to opportunity and transformation.Teach Haiti invites donors to Buy-a-Brick, which allows their name to be engraved on the wall surrounding the St. Michel school. Donation options include:Buy a Brick : For a $100 donation, a donor's name will be engraved on a brick in the St. Michel fence wall, helping to build a brighter future for the students.Purchase a Pillar: With a $1,000 contribution, a donor's name will be engraved on one of the foundational pillars, symbolizing their commitment to the future of Haiti's children.At Teach Haiti, we believe that Christian education is the key to generating impactful and lasting change in the lives of students, communities, and beyond. We are deeply grateful to our donors whose contributions leave a legacy of hope and change,” shares Michelle Hearn, Chair of the Board for Teach Haiti.Furthermore, Miquette McMahon, the founder of Teach Haiti, states, "More than just a structure, this wall provides security, giving parents and students peace of mind as they focus on their education and generating hope for a brighter future."To learn more about how to contribute in the One Brick at a Time campaign, visit teachhaiti/buy-a-brickFor more information or press inquiries, please contact:Miquette McMahonFounder, Teach Haiti...330-715-8978

Miquette McMahon

Teach Haiti

+1 330-715-8978

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Teach Haiti Empowers Children

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.