Madhya Pradesh Exports Medicines To Over 160 Countries: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh has developed an excellent ecosystem for industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and plastics.

He said that after achieving the target of pharma products export worth Rs 11,889 crore in 2023-24, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the fourth state in highest exports.

"Madhya Pradesh is home to leading private and public sector companies in the chemical and petrochemical industries. Around 275 pharmaceutical units are operating in the state, which export medicines to more than 160 countries," he added while addressing the 13th edition of 'India Chem-2024' along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J. P. Nadda in Mumbai on Friday.

Yadav said his government has prepared a new roadmap to boost growth the pharma sector.

"Under the BJP government, Madhya Pradesh has seen tremendous growth in overall sectors. The government's efforts in the chemical and fertilizer sectors will pave the way for a new era of development," he said.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the strengths and upcoming projects related to the chemical-petrochemical industry in the state, stating that more than 250 pharmacies and 35 medical colleges are operating in the state.

He said that modern infrastructure for the chemical industry has been established in the industrial area in Jhabua and Dhar districts.

Yadav highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum's petrochemical project in Bina, valued at over Rs 50,000 crore, and work on the project has already commenced.

Additionally, GAIL India's Rs 35,000 crore mega petrochemical project is progressing rapidly and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 25,000 people.