عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea Defines South Korea As 'Hostile State' For First Time

North Korea Defines South Korea As 'Hostile State' For First Time


10/18/2024 8:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea confirmed it has amended its constitution to officially designate South Korea as a "hostile" state, citing security threats and escalating tensions between the two countries, according to state-run media, Azernews reports.

“This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Constitution, which clearly defines the ROK (Republic of Korea) as a hostile state, due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to the grave Political and military provocations of the hostile forces,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The announcement marks the first time North Korea has explicitly named South Korea as a“hostile state” since the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), North Korea's legislative body, met last week and amended the constitution. Although KCNA reported the constitutional changes following the SPA meeting, it withheld specific details until Thursday.

MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795258


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search