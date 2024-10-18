North Korea Defines South Korea As 'Hostile State' For First Time
10/18/2024 8:10:07 AM
North Korea confirmed it has amended its constitution to
officially designate South Korea as a "hostile" state, citing
security threats and escalating tensions between the two countries,
according to state-run media, Azernews
reports.
“This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping
with the requirement of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of
Korea) Constitution, which clearly defines the ROK (Republic of
Korea) as a hostile state, due to the serious security
circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to
the grave Political and military provocations of the hostile
forces,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The announcement marks the first time North Korea has explicitly
named South Korea as a“hostile state” since the Supreme People's
Assembly (SPA), North Korea's legislative body, met last week and
amended the constitution. Although KCNA reported the constitutional
changes following the SPA meeting, it withheld specific details
until Thursday.
