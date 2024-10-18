New Virtual Learning Option Available To Louisiana Students Seeking Credit Recovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Students can achieve education completion in a supportive, flexible environment

LOUISIANA, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students from across Louisiana who have struggled in traditional learning environments and are seeking credit recovery to complete their education have a new option for achieving academic success. Offering a curriculum backed by K12 , a leader in virtual learning for 25 years, Louisiana Rebirth Academy is open and accepting enrollment for the 2024-25 school year for grades 9 through 12.

Louisiana Rebirth Academy (LARA), a tuition-free online public school, empowers students who have struggled in traditional educational settings. Dedicated to improving the lives of its students, LARA provides credit recovery options and authentic learning experiences in a collaborative, nurturing virtual environment.

LA Rebirth Academy's Louisiana-certified educators and staff support students with flexibility, personalized learning plans, mentoring, and emotional support. With a focus on ensuring every student finds a path to success, LA Rebirth Academy meets students where they are and provides resources, they need to complete their education like:



A credit recovery program to continue on the path toward graduation.

Flexibility to attend classes and complete assignments on a schedule that works for each student.

One-on-one mentoring for personalized guidance and encouragement throughout the learning journey.

Tailored, accessible curriculum and courses designed to meet individual learning needs.

Soft skills development for growth in communication, teamwork, and problem solving.

A career exploration course for discovering potential career paths. Social engagement through clubs, in-class connection, and field trips and outings.

At Louisiana Rebirth Academy, students looking to get back on track to completing their education will find an accessible, flexible, and supportive option. LA Rebirth Academy is led by a team of education specialists with over 40 years supporting students and their families.

Students and families interested in learning more about Louisiana Rebirth Academy can visit the school's website, , or call 855.644.3247.

About Louisiana Rebirth Academy

Louisiana Rebirth Academy is a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades 9-12 who have struggled in traditional educational environments and need credit recovery to complete their primary education. LA Rebirth Academy is dedicated to improving the lives of its students and empowering them to achieve their goals through flexible credit recovery options and authentic learning experiences in a collaborative, nurturing virtual environment.

