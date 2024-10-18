Advanced Care Group Expands Nationwide With Acquisition Of 3D Medical Staffing And AI-Powered Recruiting Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Care Group (AC Group) is proud to announce its nationwide expansion through the of 3D Medical Staffing. This strategic move strengthens our position across the United States, allowing us to provide even more comprehensive healthcare staffing solutions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.



AI-Powered Recruiting for Speed and Efficiency

A key element of our expansion is the integration of AI into our recruiting processes. This innovative approach enhances our ability to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities in a fraction of the time, ensuring critical positions are filled quickly and efficiently. With AI-driven matching, hospitals can rely on faster hiring processes, allowing them to maintain high-quality patient care without staffing delays. According to industry insights, AI is revolutionizing recruitment by reducing hiring times and improving the precision of candidate placements.

A Trusted Team with a Nationwide Network

AC Group has built its reputation over 13 years as a trusted leader in healthcare staffing. Our executive team has over 125 years of nursing leadership, decades of business experience and the administrative team boasts a deep network of relationships with hospital systems throughout the U.S. These strong connections, combined with a loyal following of nurses who trust our team, enable us to meet the staffing needs of healthcare institutions more effectively.

Why Advanced Care Group Stands Out

- Expert Leadership: Led by RN leaders and business professionals, AC Group understands the demands of healthcare staffing at all levels.

- Field Support: We stay connected with our nurses and healthcare professionals, ensuring their psychological and personal safety while in the field. This ongoing support helps maintain high staff retention and engagement.

- Competitive Compensation: We prioritize fair and competitive pay for all healthcare professionals, ensuring we attract and retain the best talent in the industry.

“Our acquisition of 3D Medical Staffing is a game-changer, significantly expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to serve healthcare providers nationwide with unmatched speed and precision. By integrating AI into our recruitment processes, we're revolutionizing hiring to meet the urgent demands of healthcare staffing,” said Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group.

About Advanced Care Group:

Advanced Care Group is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, serving Canada, the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With over 125 years of combined nursing leadership and decades of industry experience, we specialize in connecting top healthcare professionals with institutions worldwide. Our AI-powered recruiting platform, combined with the expertise of our seasoned team, enables us to meet the critical staffing needs of hospitals and clinics across the globe.

Kris Stewart MBA, BScN, RN

Founder & CEO

Advanced Care Group

Tel: 1 888-280-6185

Email: ...al

Website: