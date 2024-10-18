Harbourfront Announces Acquisition Of $1.2 Billion CIRO Dealer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harbourfront Group (“Harbourfront”) today announced its of Rothenberg Wealth Management (“Rothenberg”). This deal includes a registered dealer under the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) and a guaranteed investment certificate dealer.



This latest acquisition brings Harbourfront's approximate assets under administration (“AUA”) to CAD$8 billion and further expands the company's presence in Québec and Alberta.

“We're thrilled to announce Harbourfront's acquisition of Rothenberg; we share a strong cultural alignment and believe our increased scale and offering will allow us to better serve the clients of our combined firm,” said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Harbourfront.“Our national success in wealth management comes from Harbourfront's commitment to client service and our partnership model for advisors. Acquisitions of high-quality firms like Rothenberg will continue building our momentum as a leader among independent wealth firms.”

As part of the transaction, Harbourfront is acquiring Rothenberg & Rothenberg Annuities, the firm's life insurance and annuities company. Acquiring Rothenberg builds upon Harbourfront's recent acquisition of Cornerstone Investment Counsel Ltd., completed in June 2024.

“Finding the best opportunities for our advisors and their clients is an essential part of our job; we strongly believe Harbourfront Wealth is the premier choice to grow together for many years to come,” said Robert Rothenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Rothenberg Wealth Management.

About Rothenberg Wealth Management

Founded in 1986, Rothenberg is an independent Canadian employee-owned and client-focused investment firm, known for delivering holistic wealth planning and investment management serving thousands of Canadians from coast to coast, with offices in Montreal and Calgary. Learn more: .

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, Harbourfront Wealth Management is an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has a rapidly growing network of over 30 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered securities dealer/investment advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an investment fund manager that specializes in third party managed alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC registered investment advisory firm. Learn more: .

Media Contact

Andrea Magee, Communications Director

Harbourfront Wealth Management

...

778.200.5179