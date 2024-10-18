TTI Medical Announces The Launch Of The Ikegami MKC-X800 Native 4K Video Camera At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo

Ikegami Surgical

MKC-X800 Camera Head & CCU

Camera Head

CCU Back Panel

MKC-X800 is the beginning of Ikegami's new camera generation of 4K for microsurgery.

- James Lewis, MDSAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TTI Medical to demonstrate the new Ikegami MKC-X800 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in Chicago from October 19th to the 21st. Located at the McCormick Place in booth 2064.MKC-X800 is a 4K-native progressive scan 1-CMOS model with an ultra-compact head operated from a remote CCU. The 4K native sensor provides unequaled video image quality. When paired with the TTI Medical ACCU-Beam zoom microscope adaptor , the MKC-X800 image quality is preserved with optical magnification changes for both cataract and retinal surgery.MKC-X800 Features:* Ultra High Resolution - 1800TV lines horizontal resolution* 4K Native Sensor - 4K imaging technology allows identification of fine structures with greater precision* Low Signal to Noise - 58dB* HDR Mode - HDR Mode delivers wide dynamic range reproduction of the video.* Various Image Outputs - MKC-X800 provides various 4K outputs as 12G-SDI (or 3G-SDI x4) or HDMI2.0. 4K and HD(1080p/1080i) images.* Multi-Language Support - the camera's GUI and OSD menu both support English, German, French and Spanish multi-language.* Compact and Lightweight Camera Head - ideal for microsurgery* Antibacterial Coating - the camera head and CCU are coated to improve infection control.* Wide Color Gamut (BT.2020 - enhance detail structures such as small veins.* High Sensitivity Mode - ideal for retinal / vitreous surgery

Allen R Howes, CEO

TTI Medical

+1 925-553-7828

email us here

MKC-X800 Recording

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.