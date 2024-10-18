H2ocean Supports Cancer Survivors At The Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H2Ocean- First in First Aid

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash with Great Benefits

Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

H2Ocean Participates as Bronze Sponsor at NYC's In-Person Cancer Awareness Event

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in all natural sea salt based products, proudly supported the Showing Up: Perspectives On Cancer In-Person Event as a Bronze sponsor. This two-day event brought together cancer patients, survivors, and supporters, creating an inspiring atmosphere of education, vulnerability, and empowerment. With professionals and participants from all walks of life, the event emphasized the importance of connection and storytelling in the cancer community.H2Ocean not only provided sponsorship support but also contributed their signature product, the Healing Rinse Mouthwash, to all attendees as part of their swag bags. Known as the #1 sea salt mouthwash for "chemo mouth " and cancer survivors, the Healing Rinse is a trusted solution for those battling the oral side effects of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The mouthwash was designed to heal and protect against oral complications like mouth sores, dry mouth, metallic taste, dysphagia, canker sores and sore throats without using harsh chemicals.A key ingredient in H2Ocean's Healing Rinse is Red Sea salt, which contains over 82 trace minerals, including sodium, chloride, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper, silver, iron, and iodine. These minerals work synergistically to replenish the oral cavity, providing essential elements necessary for maintaining optimal oral health. For cancer patients experiencing chemo mouth, these minerals naturally help heal ulcerated tissues. The Healing Rinse has been scientifically researched and clinically proven to improve oral health, demonstrating effectiveness in healing oral tissues and controlling dry mouth disorders.Cancer treatment results in numerous side effects that affect almost all parts of the body, with chemo mouth being one of the most noticeable oral side effects for a majority of cancer patients. While these oral side effects are often unavoidable, choosing the right oral care products, like H2Ocean's all-natural Red Sea salt water rinse, can minimize chemo mouth symptoms before, during, and after treatment, leading to better oral health.H2Ocean's Healing Rinse is alcohol and fluoride-free, enriched with xylitol, a natural sweetener known for preventing dry mouth and inhibiting plaque formation. This makes the rinse a pleasant alternative to traditional saltwater rinses, providing a soothing and effective solution for cancer patients. H2Ocean Healing Rinse also does not contain any dyes, preservatives, or harsh chemicals, which makes it very safe for all ages.Recognizing the significant challenges faced by cancer patients, Eddie Kolos and the H2Ocean team are committed to making a difference. For every two bottles of mouthwash sold, the company pledges to donate one bottle to support cancer patients, reinforcing their ongoing mission to help alleviate the hardships associated with cancer treatment.Founded on the belief that nature provides the best healing solutions, H2Ocean is renowned for its all natural sea salt based products. With a wide range of solutions for wound care, oral health, first aid, and tattoo aftercare, H2Ocean is a trusted name among medical professionals and patients alike. H2Ocean products are proudly Made in the USA using superior quality Red Sea salt (not saline table salt), and they are guaranteed to satisfy customers worldwide.

Eddie Kolos, CEO

H2Ocean LLC

+1 772-219-8183

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.