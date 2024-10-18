Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Against Church Of Christ At Waldorf For Alleged Sexual Abuse By Former Youth Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLES COUNTY, Md., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a national law firm known for representing survivors of sexual abuse, has filed a lawsuit in Charles County Circuit Court on behalf of a plaintiff identified as T.S.

The lawsuit accuses the Church of Christ at Waldorf and former youth leader of allowing years of sexual abuse to occur under the guise of mentorship.

The complaint alleges that the youth leader at the church sexually abused T.S. from approximately 1990 to 1991 when the plaintiff was a minor. The lawsuit also claims that the Church of Christ at Waldorf failed to protect T.S. and other children from the accused's predatory behavior despite clear warning signs and the church's duty to prevent child abuse.

"This case highlights the failure of a trusted institution to safeguard children from abuse, even when there were clear indications of misconduct," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., lead attorney for the plaintiff. "The Church of Christ at Waldorf had a responsibility to protect children, yet they allowed an alleged predator to continue working with vulnerable youth. We are pursuing justice for our client and seeking accountability for the grave harm caused."

The lawsuit was filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA), which provides survivors of childhood sexual abuse an extended window to pursue legal action. The suit details the abuse of T.S., including incidents that took place on church property. It asserts that the church was negligent in hiring, supervising, and retaining the accused as a youth leader despite the risks he posed.

The complaint also accuses the church of negligence and reckless supervision for failing to establish adequate child abuse prevention policies and for allowing the accused unsupervised access to minors.

About

Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote

