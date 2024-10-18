Goldiie Lux Releases New EP S.I.N. - A Mixed Genre Journey Into The Mind Of The Rising Star

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stream S.I.N. here and watch“Fuxk Boy” here .









LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Coast Group is thrilled to announce the release of Goldiie Lux's newest EP S.I.N, which contains 6 tracks that defy genre norms and provide insight into the mind of the rising star. In addition to the EP, Goldiie has released the music video for one of the featured songs,“Fuxk Boy .” With a sound that blends elements of pop, R&B, and everything in between, Goldiie Lux is poised to be the next big name in music-an artist who captures the essence of emotions in all their complexity.

The EP features six captivating tracks, each showcasing Goldiie's diverse influences from artists like Sia and MIA to the soulful sounds of Aretha Franklin. "Wake Up," the upbeat opener which samples the iconic“Murder She Wrote” by Chaka Demus & Pliers, sets an energetic vibe with its reggae-infused sound, while "Pretty Little Liar" dives into darker themes of betrayal and dishonesty. Listeners will experience a more pop infused sound with“Vertigo,” which is just as captivating as it is catchy. Each song reflects her growth as an artist and her desire to explore multiple genres without being confined to one.

"Music isn't supposed to make you feel just one thing," she asserts. "With S.I.N., I wanted to showcase the rollercoaster of life through my music-capturing everything from love and heartbreak to pure joy."

Born in Santa Barbara and raised in the vibrant community of Oxnard, CA, Goldiie Lux grew up in a laid-back environment that encouraged creativity and exploration. While her upbringing was not musically inclined, Goldiie carved her own path, studying environmental studies at UCSB before shifting her focus to music. Her journey led her to LA, where she collaborated with various producers, ultimately discovering her true voice.

Goldiie Lux describes her music as a Venn diagram of her many influences and experiences. "I'm a Gemini, and that duality is reflected in my sound. I don't limit myself to just one genre," she explains. "Each project is longer, reflecting my growth and the messages I want to share with my audience." S.I.N. showcases not only showcases her immense talent, but is paving the way for her fanbase to understand her and the trajectory of what she has to bring to the table.

S.I.N. Tracklist:

1. Wake Up

2. Climax

3. Vertigo

4. Pretty Little Liar

5. Alive

6. Fuxk Boy

In addition to her musical rise, Goldiie Lux was recently photographed by The New York Times during NY Fashion Week, further cementing her presence as a multifaceted artist and style icon.

This is the time to discover Goldiie Lux before the hype. Fans can stream S.I.N. here .

