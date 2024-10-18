Introducing Clear Behavioral Health's 15Th Location For Addiction Recovery And Mental Health Treatment

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant city of Gardena has welcomed an exciting addition to its wellness community with the grand opening of Clear Behavioral Residential Rehab Treatment Center. As Clear's 15th location within Los Angeles County, this comprehensive behavioral health facility will serve Gardena, the South Bay, and surrounding areas by providing a residential rehab and detox facility for addiction recovery and dual diagnosis treatment.



Step inside Clear Behavioral Health's Residential Rehab Treatment Center in Gardena, CA. Serving Los Angeles County and surrounding areas by providing a residential rehab and detox facility for addiction recovery and dual diagnosis treatment. At this new 20 bed facility, clinicians treat a wide variety of substance use disorders and mental health conditions, including Alcohol/Opiate/Stimulant Use Disorder, Benzodiazepine dependence, dual diagnosis addiction w/ depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD

Staggering statistics forecast that only 28% of eligible Detox/Rehab/RTC individuals, and a mere 11% of eligible PHP/IOP individuals, will receive treatment in 2026. Clear's new facility aims to bridge that gap for those in need of care. The new location expands Clear's treatment capacity by 20 beds, enabling more individuals to receive comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that most major insurance providers cover.

At this new Gardena facility, clinicians treat a wide variety of substance use disorders and mental health conditions, including Alcohol Use Disorder, Opiate Use Disorder (heroin, fentanyl, kratom, pain killers), Stimulant Use Disorder (methamphetamine, Adderall, crack/cocaine), Benzodiazepine dependence (Xanax, Klonopin), dual diagnosis disorders including addiction with depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD, and other mental health diagnoses. Our highly individualized treatment plans are tailored to meet each client's needs at every step of their recovery journey.



Dr. Martha B. Koo, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Clinical Supervisor of Clear Behavioral Health, brings unparalleled expertise and passion to addressing mental health solutions through Clear's services. Dr. Koo obtained her psychiatry residency training at the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Institute at UCLA and her subsequent psychoanalytic training at the New Center for Psychoanalysis. She is double Board-Certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine and has over twenty years of psychiatric experience.

"Our services at Clear Behavioral Health are designed to be highly individualized, evidence-based, and holistic, ensuring that each client receives care tailored to their unique needs," said Dr. Martha Koo. "We believe in treating the whole person-addressing not just the symptoms of mental health and addiction disorders but also the underlying issues. Our compassionate and experienced staff create a warm, welcoming environment that fosters healing and recovery, empowering individuals to reclaim their lives."

Joining Dr. Koo's team as the Clinical Director of Clear's Substance Use Disorder Division is Jason Bernstein, LMFT. Jason holds a master's degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University. With over five years of experience in the substance use and mental health field, he is passionate about supporting individuals seeking dual diagnosis treatment on their journey toward healing, growth, and achieving emotional and psychological wellbeing. His commitment to providing compassionate care and fostering an environment conducive to recovery positions him as a valuable leader for the Gardena facility.

"Our inpatient rehab provides the safety and comfort needed for individuals to detox and rehabilitate from addiction while also addressing underlying mental health disorders," said Jason Bernstein. "We are excited to welcome our first clients to Gardena, where we're proud to provide whole-person family-centered care. Every person deserves the opportunity to recover, grow, and live a functional, happy life."

The Gardena facility features a home-like, safe, and clinical environment. Program Director Jamie Arthur, CATC, CADC-II, has over 10 years of experience in the substance use recovery field and is dedicated to ensuring clients receive a robust range of program services to launch their recovery.

Round-the-Clock Clinical Staff : Our compassionate team led by Jason Giles, MD, and Brittany Skinner, PMHNP provides 24/7 supervised care.

Peer Support : Group therapy sessions foster a sense of unity while providing the space to develop healthy relationships.

Medication Management : Safe transitions into detox help patients regain mental and physical stability as comfortably as possible.

Therapy and Counseling : Individual therapy and counseling help patients uncover the root of their mental health struggles and develop tools to regain self-trust and balance. Experiential Therapies:

Group therapeutic wellness activities such as yoga, meditation and sound healing enhance recovery.

In addition to the Gardena launch, Clear Behavioral Health has recently opened facilities in Van Nuys and El Segundo, providing outpatient mental health treatments for adults and teens. These locations offer Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), including individual therapy, peer support, holistic therapies, and academic counseling.



Founded in 2015, Clear Behavioral Health is a subsidiary of Your Behavioral Health, a leading regional provider of mental health and addiction treatment services for adults and teens, with 28 facilities and growing throughout Southern California. Your Behavioral Health provides the full continuum of behavioral health care, including detox, outpatient (PHP/IOP), interventional psychiatry, and residential care across its family of brands - which includes Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa - and delivers specialized programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, addiction and other mental health conditions. Co-founders Mike Joly, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Martha Koo, Chief Medical Officer, lead Your Behavioral Health alongside an expert team of clinicians across Southern California.

For more information about Clear Behavioral Health or to schedule a free consultation, please visit our website at or call us at 877-564-5571.

About Clear Behavioral Health

ClClear Behavioral Health, formerly Clear Recovery Center, is a leading Los Angeles-based provider of comprehensive, in-network behavioral health treatment programs. Our mission is simple: to help those struggling with mental health and addiction live healthy and purposeful lives. Our unique story started with a vision to make clinically excellent, highly individualized mental health services accessible to all. For a list of our 15 locations, visit .

About Your Behavioral Health

Your Behavioral Health is a leading regional behavioral health services platform providing comprehensive, best-in-class services for adults and teens across the continuum of mental health and addiction treatment. With state-of-the-art facilities across Southern California, expert clinical teams, and a pioneering evidence-based approach, Your Behavioral Health offers specialized residential, inpatient, and outpatient programs for a range of mental health conditions. Its family of brands includes Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Stephanie Paz Townsend

(310) 295-0429

[email protected]

SOURCE Clear Behavioral Health

