NCRF Presents The 7Th Annual Dallas/Fort Worth Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event promotes access to college opportunities, careers and hundreds of thousands in scholarships for students throughout the state.

- Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRFDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is back for the 7th Annual Dallas/Fort Worth Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, October 19, at Southwest High School, 4100 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76133, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CDT.Presented in partnership with the Fort Worth Independent School District, the expo offers an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions. With over 50 colleges in attendance, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher learning, attendees are able to explore multiple pathways. Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and some may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!The expos are a hub of energy, information and possibilities. In support of a college-going culture in the communities they serve, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the day's enriching experiences. The program also includes engaging seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College-Financial Aid, Scholarships, Booming Careers, 411 for the Student-Athlete, and more.“It's always great to be back in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. We are so grateful for each and every one of our incredible partners here. We are especially excited to host with Fort Worth Independent School District. They, along with our partners are fully committed to our shared mission of changing the trajectory of students' lives through education,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The Dallas/Fort Worth College ExpoTM is co-sponsored by NCRF TV, Comerica Bank, US Army, Toyota and Foundation Clothing Co.For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit or call 877-427-4100.The expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! .Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.Subscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: .About National College Resources FoundationNow approaching its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization, located in California with a broad national reach, whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF is driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.

Joan A Scott

National College Resources Foundation/BLACK COLLEGE EXPO

+1 210-834-9964

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.