Dr. Fabio Tandioy To Share Innovative Techniques At The National Congress Of The Italian Society For Surgery Of The Hand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Fabio Tandioy, Hand & Wrist Surgeon.

ROME, ITALY, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Colombian surgeon, Dr. Fabio Tandioy, will be participating at the 62nd National of the Italian Society for Surgery of the Hand on November 14-16, where he will be sharing his expertise on techniques to improve pain and function in the wrist. Dr. Tandioy is the only Colombian surgeon invited to speak at the prestigious event, which will bring together leading experts in the field of hand surgery from countries such as France, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.The National Congress of the Italian Society for Surgery of the Hand is a highly anticipated event in the medical community, as it provides a platform for surgeons to exchange knowledge and discuss the latest advancements in hand surgery. This year Dr. Tandioy's lecture will focus on improving pain and function in the wrist in cases of scaphoid fractures that do not consolidate, and is expected to be one of highlights of the event.One of the fields Dr. Tandioy shares his knowledge abroad is in the sports injuries“Wrist arthroscopy at the sports level has changed and is changing the approach to treatment, not only because its diagnosis is more precise but it is less invasive in the treatment which makes recovery faster and sooner you return to your sports level. Before, many injuries were not diagnosed and many players retired because they could not find an answer to their hand and wrist problem.”Also he shares his view of the future of the hand surgery“The future of hand surgery in 5 years is to perform more and more procedures without so much invasion or large wounds. The hand has many structures that must be taken care of and that through large wounds can be injured or invaded causing extensive scarring, pain and stiffness in the hand. Robotic surgery is beginning to take the first steps in hand surgery and is headed towards the same more precise goal with less invasion and fewer errors in some structures close to the wrist."Dr. Tandioy's expertise in hand surgery has earned him international recognition, and he has been invited to share his knowledge and techniques at various conferences and workshops around the world. In addition to his participation in the Italian congress, Dr. Tandioy has also been invited to Switzerland in February next year as an instructor, where he will be training other surgeons on the latest techniques in hand surgery.Dr. Tandioy's participation in these events not only highlights his expertise in hand surgery but also showcases the growing presence of Colombian surgeons in the international medical community. His innovative techniques and dedication to improving patient outcomes have made him a sought-after speaker and instructor, and his contributions to the field of hand surgery continue to make a significant impact.For more information on Dr. Fabio Tandioy and his work, visit his website at

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

FLIC MEDIA

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.