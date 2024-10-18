Washington And Berlin Stress Strength Of Transatlantic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted on Friday the strength of transatlantic ties and the need to cement further these relations.

This came after two meetings held in German capital, Berlin. The first was between the U.S. President and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the second between Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Biden said after the meeting with Scholz that when it comes to relations between Europe and the United States, the relationship between Berlin and Washington plays a unique role, indicating the importance of these bonds.

He said, "I cannot see how we can work to stabilize Europe and the world without maintaining close relations between the United States and Germany."

For his part, Scholz highlighted the significance of the Europe-U.S. relationship during mandate of Biden's administration, affirming the partnership with Washington is crucial for maintaing Europe's security and democracy, particularly regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moreover, Scholz has affirmed that Germany stands by Ukraine and has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for miscalculating his war efforts.

Biden acknowledged the high costs of U.S. policy on the conflict but warned that these costs would be higher if Russia succeeds. He urged Scholz's government to allocate two percent of its national income to NATO expenses.

These discussions are part of Biden's visit to Berlin, where he will attend a four-way summit with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (end)

