The Spain Digital Transformation Market size is estimated at USD 35.29 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 80.56 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.95% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Spain's digital transformation is propelled by initiatives such as the Digital Spain 2025 plan, which focuses on bolstering digital skills, infrastructure, and public services. Both public and private sectors are significantly enhancing their investments in technology and innovation. The surge in remote work has amplified the momentum toward digitalization, a trend catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2024, the President of the Spanish Government, alongside the Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function and the Director of the Office of Economic Affairs and G20, convened a meeting with the newly formed International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence. The newly established Council, formed by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function, comprises ten prominent global Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation experts. Their mandate is to provide guidance on the pivotal facets of technology development, including trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The transformation is further bolstered by the proliferation of high-speed internet and 5G networks. This, coupled with an increasing focus on digital education and entrepreneurship, underpins the shift. Partnerships between businesses, educational bodies, and governmental entities are pivotal in driving this evolution. Also, Internet penetration in Spain has surged, propelled by the ubiquitous use of mobile phones. This expansion is bolstered by substantial investments in digital infrastructure, such as broadband networks and cables, enhancing internet access and speed.

In June 2024, Microsoft unveiled its inaugural cloud data center region in Spain, spanning several sites in the Community of Madrid. This strategic move positions Microsoft to deliver advanced Artificial Intelligence and cloud services to Spanish enterprises and public bodies and a broader European audience. The emphasis is on assuring clients of top-tier reliability, security, privacy, and data residency. The introduction of the new cloud region, Spain Central, is poised to expedite the digital transformation of Spanish organizations, bolster the AI economy in Spain, and foster the expansion of the domestic IT sector.

However, the digital transformation market in Spain is restricted by factors such as insufficient digital skills among the workforce, limited access to high-speed internet in rural areas, regulatory challenges, and rising concerns about data security and privacy.

IoT Segment Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
IT and Telecom Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth Opportunities

Spain's Digital Transformation market is highly fragmented. Key players in the studied market encompass Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC. Market players are bolstering their portfolios and pursuing enduring competitive edges through strategic partnerships and product innovations.



April 2024: At the Moncloa Complex, Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, and Dario Gil, Senior Vice President of IBM and Director of IBM Research, signed a pivotal agreement. This accord, a collaboration between the Executive and IBM, is set to pave the way for the creation of core Artificial Intelligence models. Notably, these models will be in Spanish and the co-official languages. April 2024: The Digital Transformation Department of Catalonia announced the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Commission, referred to as the AI Commission. The Digital Transformation Department has identified the AI Commission as a strategic entity established under the Government Agreement GOV/45/2024 on February 27, 2023. Its primary objectives include spearheading initiatives to enhance and oversee the overall integration of artificial intelligence within Catalonia's public services, assessing the ramifications of AI adoption, and guaranteeing adherence to regulatory standards, ethical guidelines, and inter-agency coordination.

