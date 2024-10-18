VOCIC Announces The New AX12 Electric Raised Toilet Seat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dewayne DoddONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a trusted partner in home rehabilitation for 10 years, VOCIC is proud to introduce its latest product, the AX12 electric raised toilet seat, designed specifically for home bathrooms, elderly care, and rehabilitation settings. Additionally, the AX12 has received professional certifications, including UL and CE.The VOCIC AX12 is an electric raised toilet seat tailored for the elderly, disabled individuals, pregnant women, and those recovering from injuries. It is engineered to help users safely and smoothly rise from and sit down on the toilet, reducing the risk of falls due to leg, back, or balance issues, and providing a comfortable and secure bathroom experience.AX12: In-Depth Research and Understanding of User Needs"Through market research and user feedback, we gained a deep understanding of the difficulties faced by the elderly, those with mobility issues, and pregnant women during daily bathroom use. For some arthritis patients, the act of sitting down and standing up can worsen their condition. The introduction of this electric raised toilet seat offers new hope to users struggling with mobility challenges, advancing VOCIC's mission to provide effective care to those who need and deserve it." Jenny, the head of R&D for the AX12 electric raised toilet seat, stated.Our research shows that nearly 90% of individuals aged 55-65 would like to engage with the AX12 electric raised toilet seat, indicating a high demand within this demographic. Additionally, 83% of caregivers and those receiving care expressed that this product is essential for daily living, as it effectively addresses their needs.Moreover, in our user survey, we explored expectations and concerns regarding the AX12, such as access to power outlets near the toilet, waterproofing, weight capacity, and stability. Taking all this feedback into account, VOCIC decided to create a one-of-a-kind solution-the AX12 electric raised toilet seat-a smart, versatile, and affordable product designed to meet the needs of a diverse user base.What's the Difference Between the AX12 Electric Raised Toilet Seat and Other Toilet Seat?“With the press of a button, you can lift the entire seat of the unit and sit on the seat, and then press the button, and it will lower you onto the toilet with little effort at all. When you are done, just press the button, and it will lift you right back up. It is really easy my mom's pain now.” Dewayne Dodd said his mother is in hospice care and has difficulty moving around because she's on oxygen. Even simple tasks like sitting down and standing up get his mother short of breath.· Tilt Angle for Assistance: The tilt angle helps users get up with ease, making it easier to transition from sitting to standing.· High Compatibility:Fits 85% of Home Bathrooms: Designed to be adaptable to a wide range of bathroom setups, ensuring that most users can install it without major modifications.Accommodates Over 90% of Users: With its adjustable features, it fits a broad range of body types and sizes.· Durable Framework and Motor: The heavy-duty, easy-to-clean metal frame supports up to 330 lbs, ensuring longevity and reliability even with regular use.· Liftable Armrests: The liftable armrests provide extra space and make transferring in and out of the chair easier, offering greater convenience and comfort during use.· IPX4 Rating: Protects the chair from water splashes from any direction, making it suitable for use in wet environments and ensuring durability and easy maintenance.· Carbon Steel with Electrostatic Spray Coating: Provides a robust and corrosion-resistant frame, ensuring durability and ease of cleaning.AX12 Electric Raised Toilet Seat Officially Launches for Pre-Sale on Kickstarter"The AX12 is an innovative product that significantly reduces the risk of injury during bathroom use. VOCIC highly values the thoughtful design and development process of the AX12 electric raised toilet seat. We are deeply grateful for the valuable time and effort contributed by numerous patients, clinicians, and our R&D team throughout the entire process, which played a crucial role in the product's. We are so excited about the convenience this product will bring to seniors, pregnant women, and individuals in recovery." Michael, CEO of VOCIC, commented.The AX12 electric raised toilet seat will officially launch for pre-sale on Kickstarter on October 17th at 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT. As a token of gratitude, we have prepared a Super Early Bird offer just for you. The super early bird offer for VOCIC AX12 Raised Toilet Seat , priced at $196, with 45% OFF from the MSRP of $359, including the shipping fee and the taxes. Please follow us on Kickstarter for the latest campaign!About MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC. and VOCICMATESIDE GLOBAL US INC. has been a leader in home rehabilitation products since 2013, offering a wide range of mobility aids, bedroom care solutions, bathroom safety items, and more. We're proud winners of the 2023 MUSE Design Awards and are actively recruiting distributors worldwide. Our mission is to empower seniors and individuals with physical challenges to live with comfort, mobility, and dignity.One of our key innovations is the AX12 electric raised toilet seat, developed after listening to user feedback like Anna's. Her mother's struggle with arthritis and balance issues inspired us to create a smart toileting solution that's practical, affordable, and life-enhancing.

