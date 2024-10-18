Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces Her Electrifying Spring 2025 U.S. Tour - Tickets On Sale Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JST returns with a live show featuring new favorites and beloved classics, following the success of her latest album“Heavy Soul”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced her highly anticipated Spring 2025 U.S. Tour. Kicking off with a special performance aboard the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Festival from Miami, Florida to Belize and Mexico, the tour will see Joanne and her hitting the stage in major cities across the country, including stops in New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, Cincinnati, and more.Tickets are available to the general public starting today at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:This tour is set to be a spectacular showcase of Joanne's dynamic artistry, featuring songs from her critically acclaimed album, Heavy Soul, as well as a selection of fan favorites and classic blues tracks. Known for her powerful guitar playing and soulful vocals, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of blues, rock, and soul. This Spring, she'll deliver a high-energy set that is sure to leave audiences across the U.S. wanting more.This tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne's most recent single,“All The Things I Said,” a reflective track exploring the complexities of past relationships. WATCH the official music video. Joanne also recently released a soulful, blues-gospel reimagining of Sam Sparro's iconic pop hit,“Black & Gold.” Watch the official music video for“Black & Gold” HERE . These tracks are from her upcoming new studio album, produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Aerosmith), and showcase Joanne's versatile voice, emotional depth, and guitar mastery.“Black & Gold” and“All The Things I Said” continue the momentum built by Joanne's album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart and received critical acclaim for its blend of modern soul-pop and traditional blues.With a career spanning nearly two decades, Joanne has consistently pushed the boundaries of blues rock while remaining deeply rooted in the rich genre's history. Discovered by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart at the age of 16, she has since earned praise from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Joanne's music has been celebrated for its authenticity, powerful vocals, and exceptional guitar work, making her one of the most sought-after artists on today's blues circuit can expect an unforgettable performance as Joanne and her band deliver a thrilling set of high-energy blues-rock, showcasing tracks from Heavy Soul and selections from her rich back catalog.2025 U.S. Spring Tour:March 28 - Portland, ME - AuraMarch 29 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 - New York, NY - Sony HallApril 1 - Easton, PA - State TheatreApril 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 4 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton LiveApril 5 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main StreetApril 6 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby GrandApril 8 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson CenterApril 9 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou TheatreApril 11 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVEApril 13 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheatreApril 15 - Jackson, MS - Duling HallApril 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial HallApril 18 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State TheatreKeeping The Blues Alive at SeaMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X“The Heavy Soul” 2024 U.S. Tour:October 23 - Carmel, IN - The PalladiumOctober 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz TheatreOctober 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly TheaterOctober 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterOctober 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts CenterOctober 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian TheatreNovember 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby TheaterNovember 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the ArtsNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune TheatreNovember 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreNovember 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreNovember 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown TheatreNovember 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon MontclairNovember 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos CenterNovember 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreNovember 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreNovember 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire TheatreNovember 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallNovember 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterNovember 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship TheatreFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

Carol

J&R Adventures

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.