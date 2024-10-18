Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces Her Electrifying Spring 2025 U.S. Tour - Tickets On Sale Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
JST returns with a Stellar live show featuring new favorites and beloved classics, following the success of her latest album“Heavy Soul”
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced her highly anticipated Spring 2025 U.S. Tour. Kicking off with a special performance aboard the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X music
Festival cruise
from Miami, Florida to Belize and Mexico, the tour will see Joanne and her band
hitting the stage in major cities across the country, including stops in New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, Cincinnati, and more.
Tickets are available to the general public starting today at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:
This tour is set to be a spectacular showcase of Joanne's dynamic artistry, featuring songs from her critically acclaimed album, Heavy Soul, as well as a selection of fan favorites and classic blues tracks. Known for her powerful guitar playing and soulful vocals, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of blues, rock, and soul. This Spring, she'll deliver a high-energy set that is sure to leave audiences across the U.S. wanting more.
This tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne's most recent single,“All The Things I Said,” a reflective track exploring the complexities of past relationships. WATCH the official music video. Joanne also recently released a soulful, blues-gospel reimagining of Sam Sparro's iconic pop hit,“Black & Gold.” Watch the official music video for“Black & Gold” HERE . These tracks are from her upcoming new studio album, produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Aerosmith), and showcase Joanne's versatile voice, emotional depth, and guitar mastery.“Black & Gold” and“All The Things I Said” continue the momentum built by Joanne's album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart and received critical acclaim for its blend of modern soul-pop and traditional blues.
With a career spanning nearly two decades, Joanne has consistently pushed the boundaries of blues rock while remaining deeply rooted in the rich genre's history. Discovered by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart at the age of 16, she has since earned praise from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Joanne's music has been celebrated for its authenticity, powerful vocals, and exceptional guitar work, making her one of the most sought-after artists on today's blues circuit can expect an unforgettable performance as Joanne and her band deliver a thrilling set of high-energy blues-rock, showcasing tracks from Heavy Soul and selections from her rich back catalog.
2025 U.S. Spring Tour:
March 28 - Portland, ME - Aura
March 29 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center
March 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
April 1 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
April 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
April 4 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton Live
April 5 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street
April 6 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby Grand
April 8 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center
April 9 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
April 11 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
April 13 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Blues Festival
April 14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
April 15 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
April 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall
April 18 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre
Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
“The Heavy Soul” 2024 U.S. Tour:
October 23 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium
October 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
October 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater
October 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
October 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre
November 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater
November 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the Arts
November 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
November 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Montclair
November 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos Center
November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre
November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
