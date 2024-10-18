Independent Feature Film ORIGINAL SOUND Wraps Production In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran Blue Bloods Gregory Jbara makes directorial debut with Adam Seidel's musical-drama feature about the underbelly of the industry

- Julie Crosby, Original Sound producerNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Original Sound, an independent musical-drama feature film about a talented young beat maker who may have found his big break when one of his tracks is pilfered by an established singer, wrapped production in New York.Original Sound stars David Lambert, Laura Marano , and Eric Stoltz with Bridget Moynahan, Ari Notartomaso, Constantine Maroulis, David Yazbek, and Luis Antonio Ramos.Shot on location throughout New York City, Original Sound marks the directorial debut of award-winning actor (Blue Bloods) Gregory Jbara . With a screenplay by Adam Seidel from his acclaimed 2019 off-Broadway play of the same title, it is produced by Julie Crosby and David Youse and a production team that includes cinematographer Sarah Brandes, music producers and composers Erik Blicker and Glenn Schloss, production designer Sadra Tehrani and editor Soojin Chung.“As an actor who never said, '...but I really want to direct!' ... this unexpected gift arrived at the perfect time in my career,” said Jbara.“The entire experience has so exceeded expectation that any subsequent directorial opportunity will certainly pale. Every cast, crew and creative is wholly invested. What a privilege this has been!”Playbill described Original Sound as“a musical journey through the heart of an unforgiving industry” after its world 2019 premiere at the Cherry Lane Theater in Greenwich Village.“David Youse and I were looking for the next project to collaborate on after our film Alien Intervention (2023, now included on Amazon Prime). We knew we wanted to reunite that film's team to bring this timely story that Adam wrote from his own experience as a music journalist to the screen,” said Crosby, founding partner of Cromono International.“Having Greg helm as director and injecting the pulse and rhythm of Brooklyn and Queens into this musical world has been an unparalleled experience.”Gregory Jbara is making his directorial debut with Original Sound. He portrayed Senate Chairman Magnuson in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and recently wrapped filming his 15th season as DCPI Garrett Moore on the hit CBS police drama Blue Bloods. Jbara won the 2009 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Featured Actor in Billy Elliot The Musical. Jbara also originated leading roles in the Broadway productions of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Victor/Victoria, the 1994 revival of Damn Yankees! and replaced James Naughton as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 1997. Film credits include Alien Intervention, A Ramble Towards Rain, Broken City, Big Miracle, Tangled, Remember Me, Enchanted, Home on the Range, In & Out, Jeffrey, A Midsummer Night's Dream, One Fine Day, and World Trade Center.A veteran theater-trained actor and producer who has starred in both independent and studio films, Eric Stoltz is renowned for playing Rocky Dennis in the biographical drama Mask, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He has appeared in a wide variety of films, including Some Kind of Wonderful, Pulp Fiction, Killing Zoe, The House of Mirth, The Rules of Attraction, The Butterfly Effect, and The Honeymooners. and Kicking and Screaming. He was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in Pulp Fiction. Stoltz has been in numerous Cameron Crowe films, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Wild Life, Say Anything, Singles, and Jerry Maguire.David Lambert, who plays the male lead in Original Sound, is best known for playing the talented teenage pianist Brandon Foster on the ABC series The Fosters. He also starred as Jaylen in the television show Tyler Perry's House of Payne. Other roles include Jason Landers, Charlie Landers/Aaron Stone's brother in Aaron Stone, Goose in the Disney Channel original movie Den Brother, and Kristen Bell's love interest in The Lifeguard.In the role of the successful singer-songwriter, Laura Marano has played title role of Ally Dawson in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. Her TV and film work includes Without a Trace, Back to You, the indie film A Sort of Homecoming, the Disney Channel Original Movie Bad Hair Day, the Netflix original movie The Perfect Date, and the Netflix romcoms Choose Love and The Royal Treatment. George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh produced her first film, The Jacket. Her debut studio album is I May Be An Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel and her debut single, Boombox, has accumulated 68 million views on YouTube.Reuniting with Jbara is Bridget Moynahan, who portrays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS police drama Blue Bloods. She made her feature-film debut in Coyote Ugly as Rachela. Additional roles include Dr. Susan Calvin alongside Will Smith in I, Robot, and as the late wife of the title character in John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, Crown Vic, and opposite Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman in The Sum of All Fears. She appeared in Ramona and Beezus. Moynahan worked with Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, and Michael Peña in the action science-fiction feature Battle: Los Angeles and made her television debut in the romantic comedy series Sex and the City.

