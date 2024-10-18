Prime Healthcare Names Dr. Bhatia National President

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sunny Bhatia, MD, MMM, FACHE, FACC, FSCAI has been named the first President of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation's leading systems with 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

Dr. Bhatia, a quadruple board-certified interventional cardiologist, joined Prime Healthcare in 2011 as the Chief Medical Officer at Sherman Oaks Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. In 2016, Dr. Bhatia was promoted to Corporate Chief Medical Officer, then Chief Executive Officer of Region I (West Coast). Dr. Bhatia's medical expertise combined with his operational acumen and servant leadership has had a significant impact throughout the system, leading to clinical excellence and expansion of mission and service. During his leadership, Prime Healthcare has earned more than 500 clinical excellence awards, while expanding service and community benefits. Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named among the nation's“100 Top Hospitals” 69 times, received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past eight years and named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek. The system has also been recognized by the Lown Institute for commitment to health equity, patient outcomes, value and social responsibility with more than $12 billion in community benefit and charity care provided since 2012.

“It's my honor and privilege to serve and expand Prime Healthcare's mission to preserve and improve community hospitals across our nation,” said Dr. Bhatia.“I am continually inspired by the work of our physicians and staff. This is a pivotal time in the healthcare industry, and I am confident that Prime's commitment to ensuring health equity and social responsibility will ultimately improve the health and well-being of all those we serve.”

Dr. Bhatia is a physician leader who practiced for decades as an interventional cardiologist quadruple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Nuclear Cardiology, and Interventional Cardiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions and American College of Healthcare Executives. Dr. Bhatia received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he received the Internal Medicine Outstanding Achievement Award. After completing a Cardiology fellowship at the University of Southern California, Dr. Bhatia pursued further specialty training in Interventional Cardiology. Dr. Bhatia also earned a Master of Medical Management from the USC Marshall School of Business and serves as Associate Professor of Medical Education at the California University of Science and Medicine.

Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP will continue his role as Founder, Chairman and CEO of Prime Healthcare. Dr. Reddy founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 and has grown it to one of the nation's premier health systems recognized nationally for clinical excellence and for saving and transforming hospitals to preserve access and improve health outcomes for communities.

“Dr. Bhatia's visionary leadership and deep commitment to serving patients and communities has led Prime Healthcare to continually innovate and earn accolades for clinically excellent care,” said Dr. Reddy.“I am confident that Dr. Bhatia's clinical, operational and financial judgment, strategic growth expertise and excellent partnerships with physicians will unify and strengthen the mission of Prime as we continue to grow and transform community healthcare.”

Most recently, Dr. Bhatia was instrumental in Prime's asset purchase agreement with Ascension for the sale of nine Ascension Illinois hospitals, associated physician practices, post-acute and senior living facilities. Upon its completion, the acquisition of the Chicago-area facilities will be the largest in the history of Prime Healthcare and the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Dr. Bhatia's experience includes leadership during unprecedented times including the global pandemic and acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center, preserving the hospital's historic mission for the benefit of staff, physicians, and most importantly, the Southeast Los Angeles community that has relied on the hospital for 75 years as a“beacon of hope” for all. In addition, Dr. Bhatia's steady leadership has contributed toward successful financing and bond rating upgrades for Prime Healthcare.

“I am committed to upholding our role as a trusted source of compassionate care for so many, particularly the most vulnerable members of our communities,” added Dr. Bhatia.“Prime's mission is built on a foundation of service to others, and I look forward to continuing to advance healthcare that positively impacts our patients today and for generations to come.”

In addition to his responsibilities as President of Prime Healthcare, Dr. Bhatia will also maintain his position as Prime Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Prime Healthcare Region I, which includes 16 hospitals in California and Nevada.

Among other accolades, Dr. Bhatia received recognition as a 2023 CEO Visionary by the Los Angeles Times and has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review among the“100 CMOs to Know” for many years.



