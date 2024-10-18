Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Kill 5 People -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's air and ground strikes on Lebanon on Friday killed five people, the official National News Agency reported.

The warplanes hit Juwaia in the Tyre region, where three people died and several others were wounded, the NNA said, adding that rescuers searched through rubble of demolished houses and buildings in a bid find survivors.

Other strikes taregted a house near Harouf, the villages of Deir Siryan, Kawthariyat Al-Seyyed, Habboush and Yohmor.

The forces targeted with tank fire Shebaa, Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Kozah, Ibl Al-Saqi, Hanin, Ramiah and Beit Lif.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army warned in a statement that the occupation was waging, in addition to the armed attacks, a psychological warfare on the people of the country.

The Israelis are spreading rumors in a bid to drive a wedge among the Lebanese communities, the military cautioned.

Lebanon, since September 23, has been witnessing recurring air strikes by the Israeli occupation on various regions of the country. More than 2,000 people have been killed and 11,000 others have been injured or maimed due to the aggression. (end)

ayb









MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108795046