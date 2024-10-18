China Calls On Palestinian Factions To Unify, Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- China confirmed on Friday that the current priority lies in implementing the UNSC resolutions to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by the Israeli occupation, Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a press that protection of civilians, ensuring humanitarian access and avoiding further escalation is a must.

Mao said that her country always supports Palestinian internal reconciliation, describing it as an "important step" towards settling the Palestinian issue on the basis of the "two-state solution" and achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

She called the Palestinian factions for unifying their ranks no matter how the situation changes, denying that the "Beijing Statement" reached by 14 Palestinian factions to end the division in the Chinese capital last July had lost its meaning after Sinwar's death. (end)

