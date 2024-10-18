Canada's Video Surveillance Market Forecast To Reach US$3.86 Billion By 2029 - IP-Based Surveillance Cameras Growing At A Significant Rate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Surveillance - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada Video Surveillance Market size is estimated at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The Canadian video surveillance market has seen substantial growth and evolution in recent years. This surge can be attributed to technological advancements, rising security concerns, and the evolving public safety and security regulatory landscape.

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into video surveillance systems has revolutionized the industry, enhancing facial recognition, behavior analysis, and automated threat detection capabilities. This integration significantly boosts the efficiency and effectiveness of surveillance operations. Additionally, there is a clear shift toward cloud-based solutions in the video surveillance sector. Cloud storage offers scalability, cost savings, and the added benefit of remote video feed access, a feature gaining popularity among businesses and government bodies alike.

The demand for high-resolution cameras, notably 4K and above, is rising. These advanced cameras offer sharper images and more detailed footage, essential for precise identification and analysis. Companies like Lorex, Security Camera King, and Zosi are among those catering to the growing Canadian market.

Canada faces a surge in crime rates, underscoring the urgent demand for enhanced surveillance systems. The inflating Violent Crime Severity Index is a clear indicator of the severity of the situation. Notably, the homicide rate has hit a 30-year peak, while sexual assault incidents are at alarming levels. Statistics Canada data shows a consistent uptrend in firearm-related violent crimes, reaching a historic high in 2024 since data collection began.

Businesses increasingly adopt surveillance systems to enhance workplace safety, monitor employee behavior, and deter internal theft and misconduct. Government policies reinforce this shift, promoting the deployment of security cameras in residential and commercial spaces. For instance, Manitoba, Canada, is introducing a rebate program, slated to begin in September 2024, that provides a USD 300 incentive for home business security equipment. This initiative encompasses various security essentials, including cameras, alarms, and motion detectors.

Moreover, many nationwide retailers now favor video surveillance systems to combat theft, monitor customer behavior, and enhance the shopping experience. Advanced analytics further assists in optimizing store layouts and understanding customer traffic. There's a notable uptick in video surveillance adoption on the residential front as homeowners deploy cameras to deter break-ins and monitor their properties. Concurrently, governmental bodies and local administrations are intensifying their investments in surveillance networks to enhance public safety. This initiative includes extensive camera placements in public spaces, transit centers, and critical infrastructure.

Despite ongoing debates on privacy and security, the cybersecurity sector grapples with escalating threats. Interconnected surveillance systems are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, posing risks to both security and privacy. The market is poised for significant growth, buoyed by advancing technologies and rising security needs.

Canada Video Surveillance Market Trends

IP-based Surveillance Cameras Growing at a Significant Rate



In Canada, IP-based surveillance cameras transmit video data over the internet and are outpacing traditional analog systems. Their ascent is fueled by advanced features, high resolutions, and adaptability, resonating with a security-focused market amid technological progress and growing sectoral acceptance. These cameras boast HD and UHD video quality, delivering crisper, more intricate images than analog models. Equipped with remote access, digital zoom, and seamless integration with security setups, IP cameras stand out for their efficiency and user-friendliness. Moreover, their impressive scalability allows system expansions without requiring major infrastructure alterations.

The surge in smart home technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) has set the stage for robust growth in Canada's IP camera sector. These cameras, which operate via the Internet Protocol (IP), are gaining consumer traction owing to their seamless integration with home security and automation systems. Although they may come with a higher upfront cost, IP cameras promise substantial long-term savings. This is attributed to their simplified installation, decreased cabling demands, and minimal maintenance needs.

Given the growing importance of analytics, the introduction of 4K resolution cameras is enabling providers to incorporate advanced features directly into their management software. For instance, AI is revolutionizing industries, bolstering functions ranging from facial recognition to behavior analysis. Businesses, especially those prioritizing future readiness, are increasingly embracing AI-driven surveillance systems. In 2023, Canada, spotlighted by the Global AI Ecosystem, boasted over 1,800 AI enterprises. Such trends create a favorable ecosystem for market growth in the country.

Law enforcement is turning to facial recognition technology to combat crime. These systems, a subset of biometric tech, utilize AI to compare images or videos of individuals' faces - often from security cameras - with their database records. In May 2024, the York and Peel Police in Ontario announced the initiation of facial recognition technology from the multinational French firm Idemia. Despite concerns over privacy laws and potential government misuse, there is a rising inclination toward deploying these advanced cameras for heightened security. The trend toward cloud storage and management, which facilitates scalable and accessible video storage and analysis, is further propelling the IP camera market. Some VSaaS providers are sweetening the deal, offering multiyear subscriptions with price protection, a move that's resonating with customers, especially as higher-resolution cameras become more affordable. Companies such as Verkada, Arcules, and OpenEye are offering these services. For example, OpenEye offers services such as AI video analytics, cloud cameras, operational analytics, and integration services within the region.

Commercial Segment to Remain a Key Demand Driver



The demand for video surveillance solutions is anticipated to remain high in the Canadian commercial sector. Major factors supporting this trend are the growing acceptance of advanced technologies and the availability of supporting infrastructure such as IoT networks, 5G, etc., among others. Furthermore, the expanding footprint of commercial establishments such as retail outlets in the country also favors the demand for video surveillance solutions in the country as retailers are increasingly turning to video surveillance to tackle issues like shoplifting, employee theft, and fraud. Cutting-edge systems equipped with AI can now swiftly flag suspicious activities and promptly alert security teams.

These criminal activities not only dent retailers' profits but also jeopardize the safety of both their employees and patrons. In response, many retailers are adopting surveillance cameras, leveraging them not only as a deterrent but also as vital aids in evidence gathering and legal proceedings. The Retail Council of Canada has highlighted the gravity of the situation, estimating annual losses in the billions due to shoplifting.

Crimes such as Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery is on the rise and overall crime rates have been increasing. For instance, according to data published by Toronto Police Service, overall crime rates have been increasing since 2020, with Break and Enter instances reaching 7,643 in 2023 from 6,101 in 2022 and overall crime instances reaching 52,608 in 2023 from 44,835 in 2022.

Notably, shoplifting is on the rise, spanning various sectors from food to apparel and footwear. Compounding this issue, a troubling pattern emerges: a surge in repeat offenders, instances of violence, and the emergence of organized retail crime syndicates. Retailers, as per the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), have witnessed a staggering 300% uptick in retail thefts involving violence over the last four years. Banks are increasingly turning to video surveillance to combat fraud and ensure safety. They're utilizing high-resolution cameras and facial recognition to spot known offenders and suspicious activities. With AI and machine learning, these systems can delve into customer behavior, from foot traffic to purchase patterns. Retailers then leverage this data to fine-tune store layouts and marketing.

Canada Video Surveillance Industry Overview

The Canadian surveillance camera market is fragmented, with major domestic and international players competing by offering technologically advanced products and services. Many global and domestic companies compete in the market, offering various surveillance camera types, software solutions, and integration services. Companies differentiate themselves through features like remote monitoring, cloud storage, easy integration with existing security systems, and customer support services. Some key market players include Hikvision, Bosch, Teledyne FLIR, and Hanhwa Vision, among others.



April 2024: March Networks, a prominent provider of intelligent video solutions, unveiled its latest offering, March Networks CloudSight, a subscription-based video solution. Geared toward small- and medium-sized businesses and quick-service restaurants, this cloud-based service promises a seamless camera-to-cloud video experience. Its full integration with Searchlight Cloud, March Networks' advanced AI-driven data analytics and business intelligence platform, sets it apart. Operators gain a comprehensive view of their operations by amalgamating insights from AI-based video analytics with data from sources like POS systems and IoT devices. This holistic approach not only bolsters security but also aids in strategic decision-making. March 2024: March Networks unveiled its latest AI Series smart cameras, spearheaded by the AI4 model. These cameras are designed to bolster security and Business Intelligence through cutting-edge AI analytics and top-tier image quality. The AI4 camera promises superior video quality across all lighting scenarios. It is not just about visuals but also engineered to provide more precise, actionable data. This precision translates to a notable reduction in false alarms, ultimately saving users crucial time and resources.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 An Assessment of Impact of Macroeconomic Trends on The Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Security Concerns

5.1.2 Technological Advancements Such as Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Public Concern Over Privacy Invasion and Data Misuse

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.1.1 Camera

6.1.1.1.1 Analog-based

6.1.1.1.2 IP-based

6.1.1.2 Storage

6.1.2 Software

6.1.2.1 Video Analytics

6.1.2.2 Video Management Software

6.1.3 Services

6.1.3.1 VSaaS

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Commercial

6.2.2 Infrastructure

6.2.3 Institutional

6.2.4 Industrial

6.2.5 Defense

6.2.6 Residential

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Axis Communications AB

7.1.2 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.3 Hanwha Vision America

7.1.4 Dahua Technology

7.1.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

7.1.6 March Networks

7.1.7 Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions Inc.)

7.1.8 Vivotek Inc.

7.1.9 Teledyne FLIR (Teledyne Technologies)

7.1.10 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.1.11 IDIS Ltd.

7.1.12 Zosi Technology Ltd.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

