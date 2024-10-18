NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION SCHOOLS ONCE AGAIN NAMED AMONGST BEST IN THE WORLD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that four of its schools have once again been included in Carfax Education's 'The Schools Index' , an international listing of the world's top private schools for parents seeking the highest quality education for their children.

For another consecutive year, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet were ranked amongst the top 10 best private schools in Switzerland, while Swiss International Scientific School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School in Dubai were included in the top 15 private schools in the Middle East.

Stuart White, Principal of Collège Alpin Beau Soleil , said: "We're thrilled to be recognised, once again, as one of the most distinguished schools in Switzerland. At Beau Soleil, we are committed to developing a global learning environment where students from all over the world come together to grow academically, socially, and emotionally. It's very pleasing to see that Carfax Education recognises the value of our unique approach to nurturing the next generation of global citizens."

Philippe de Korodi, Directeur Général of Collège Champittet , added: "This year has been an incredible journey for Champittet. Our focus on a holistic education, which prioritises wellbeing, resilience, and social purpose, is what sets us apart and we're delighted to be ranked in the top 10 by Carfax for the third year in a row."

Rob Walls, Head of Middle East Schools at Nord Anglia, said:

"It is testament to our outstanding teachers, students, and parents that both our schools in Dubai are, again, celebrating their inclusion in Carfax Education's prestigious index. It's especially rewarding as Nord Anglia International School Dubai is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and so soon after Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai joined Nord Anglia."

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said : "These achievements aren't just about the success of these four outstanding schools - they reflect the incredible dedication, innovation, and passion seen across every Nord Anglia school around the world. Whether it's through our focus on academic excellence or our commitment to student wellbeing and preparing young people for the future, we're empowering the next generation to thrive. Congratulations to all the schools on this well-deserved recognition."

Media enquiries:

David Bates

Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

[email protected]



About Nord Anglia Education :



As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to

nordangliaeducation .

Logo:

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED