Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Two Scottsdale, Arizona Estates Pending Sale, One Setting A Historic Bidder Count Record

Two Desert Mountain Community properties are pending sale after just 44 days of auction marketing-one, setting a record for highest bidder count in Arizona ever

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that two properties located in the prestigious Desert Mountain community, one an exquisite Tuscan villa known as The Chiricahua Estate, and one a sprawling 4.88-acre lot nestled in Lone Mountain Village area of the development, are separately pending sale for US$5.824 million and US$459,200, respectively, after just 44 days of auction marketing. The auction of The Chiricahua Estate also sets a historic record for Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, attracting the highest number of bidders ever for a single auction in Arizona, with 17 total bidders participating. Each property was offered in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Located at 42398 North 102nd Street, The Chiricahua Estate is a masterpiece of Mediterranean design by renowned architect James Hann and built by Dugally Oberfeld. The villa features exquisite custom finishes, seamlessly blending with the Sonoran Desert landscape. With its expansive windows and French doors, the estate offers stunning views and a fluid indoor-outdoor living experience. The infinity pool and hot tub provide breathtaking views of the desert and Chiricahua Golf Course, with the primary terrace offering a serene setting for both entertaining and relaxation.

Located in the Lone Mountain Village area of Desert Mountain at 9315 East Aw Tillinghast Road #31, the expansive lot, with its generous 23,194-square-foot building envelope, presents an unparalleled development opportunity and offers panoramic views of mountain ranges, golf courses, and the vibrant desert landscape. It is positioned at the end of a cul-de-sac and provides both privacy and easy access via Carefree Ranch and Pima Road.

“The successful auctions of The Chiricahua Estate and the buildable lot within the Desert Mountain Community illustrates the unique global appeal of luxury real estate within Scottsdale and one of its most prestigious communities,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Our platform capitalized on that interest to connect a discerning buyer to each of these opportunities, ensuring both reached their full market potential.”

“The swift sale of not just one, but two exceptional estates-The Chiricahua Estate and the expansive Lone Mountain Village lot-underscores Sotheby's Concierge Auctions expert quality of work and the effectiveness of the auction process,” added Aazami.“We are pleased to have worked with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions once again to introduce these properties to their new owners, and we look forward to more auction opportunities to come soon.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

