E-Home Home Services Holdings Limited Establishes Resource Recycling Department

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FUZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH ) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced that E-Home established a new Resource Recycling Department.

E-Home has decided to set up the Resource Recycling Department in response to the current national policy guidance coupled with the advantages of its own business. It recovers used home appliances, unused and old materials and waste classification and recycling business through home maintenance technicians, cleaners, nannies and caretakers' door-to-door service at the same time, and co-operates with professional resource recycling companies. The Resource Recycling Department first operates as an independent business department, and then registers a subsidiary company to operate independently in parallel. The company complies with the policy and develops the resource recycling business as the depth and width of the existing business through the business foundation of E-Home.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The establishment of the Resource Recycling Department by E-Home is in accordance with the current national policy guidance, which helps to reduce environmental pollution and ecological pressure by turning old resources back into valuable raw materials. It improves the efficiency of resource utilisation, thus creating new profit growth points for the company, increasing employment opportunities and achieving sustainable development of the economy, society and environment."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channel: 1. The ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, integrating pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, and online sales; 2. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart"

business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

