Etiquette Coach Lady Gloria Starr To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“I thrive on learning,” states our guest.“I am as much as I teach, and I love the differences of cultures. It's fantastic.” Our guest, known for her worldly sophistication and charm, has made it her passion to share with others worldwide, the benefits of exuding social graces. This is the story of Lady Gloria Starr.

Lady Gloria Starr is an etiquette coach, where she travels the world teaching manners, social graces, and overall lessons to make you magnetic. Within the realm of etiquette and social graces, she also offers services as an executive coach and as an image consultant and coach.

“Etiquette is one of the elements of coaching that helps people who want to really shine,” adds Gloria.“I encourage others to open their hearts and minds to being elegant and eloquent.”

“Etiquette is much more than good table manners,” clarifies Gloria.“While that is a good foundation, it's only the beginning. It's all about introductions and how to be a great presenter at a conference. Overall, it's anything that you can be magical about.”

“As an executive coach and image consultant, it all depends on what the executive needs,” explains Gloria.“I often do things with image and style, communication, and teaching people on how to read others like a book.”

She focuses on a number of areas including business etiquette, boardroom etiquette, telephone etiquette, e-mail etiquette, reading body language, and even handling press coverage.

As an image consultant, she helps with executive presence, image and style, and how to do everything that helps people look their best every day. This is accomplished by one of two five-day training programs.

As a standalone service, and also included with her executive coaching and image consulting, she offers etiquette coaching and certification. This includes learning the social graces, such as dining skills and table etiquette, as well as meet-and-greet skills.

“I also speak at conferences and conventions all over the world,” adds Gloria.

“One of the main parts to my teaching is to open up to differences,” shares Gloria.

“I learned international etiquette by traveling to and working in sixty different countries with one hundred twenty-five different nationalities,” recalls Gloria.“I decided to open my head and heart to embrace the difference, and it was life changing. It was magical!”

“I have done this for over forty years,” notes Gloria.“I have worked all over the Middle East. I have trained the staff for many palaces. I also served as the etiquette coach for the Dubai World Cup. I even trained generals at the Pentagon.”

Originally from Canada, she learned about embracing other cultures and social graces at a young age. It all started with an interest in Indian tea, due to the influence of the many immigrants from India to Canada. Later, at the age of fifteen, she quit school as she found it to be boring. Moving to a different area from where she had lived, she worked two full-time jobs and eventually saved up enough money to get a college education. She later started teaching college classes and then it became, as she explains it,“a global experience.”“I love working and learning,” summarizes Gloria.“I had made it amazing and you just have to get up an make it happen!”

“Working across many different cultures has been the thrill of it all,” declares Gloria.“I thrive on learning new cultures.”

Having been an etiquette coach for over forty years, she continues to travel the world offering her services.“It's important to teach young people,” shares Gloria.“We can make the world a better place with etiquette. Etiquette is important for a good education.” Also, having written twelve books, she is in the process of updating all of them.

“Everyday is a new day to learn,” concludes Gloria.“Open up your head and your heart to all the different cultures that we have in our world. Enjoy the differences!”

