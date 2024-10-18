KCI ACQUIRES MCLAREN ENGINEERING GROUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPARKS, Md., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering, consulting, and firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce its of McLaren Engineering Group, a New Jersey-based full-service engineering firm operating from 11 offices.

Earlier this week, KCI's Chris Griffith met with Jeremy Billig and Malcolm McLaren of McLaren Engineering Group to finalize the acquisition, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

Founded in 1977, McLaren Engineering Group, a premier full-service engineering and surveying firm, has offered expertise in structural, civil, bridge, and marine engineering, as well as specialized services in entertainment, construction engineering, dive inspections, and façade design. With a portfolio of over 20,000 projects, McLaren has made its mark on iconic ventures such as the redevelopment of One Times Square, engineering a dragon on the Empire State Building, development of the NYC Ferry system, Broadway productions, and design of mid to high rise buildings across the nation. McLaren's public sector experience includes long-standing partnerships with key agencies throughout the Northeast, playing a vital role in infrastructure projects, especially in and around New York City.

"McLaren's impressive catalog of projects and top-tier talent bring exceptional value and expertise to our organization," said Bryan Lawson, PE, CCM, LEED AP, CGC, Professional Services Sector President. "This addition strengthens our capabilities, expands our service offerings and geographic footprint, and sets the stage for continued growth and shared success in the future."

Malcom McLaren, PE, founded McLaren Engineering Group and currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board. His entrepreneurship catapulted the company to prominence within the AEC industry, with a forward-thinking vision and passion for making a positive impact on communities. Throughout his career, he has worked on numerous marquee projects, including concert stages for the Rolling Stones and New York City's ferry landings. He also led McLaren in the first design-build bridge project in New York. Jeremy Billig, PE, McLaren's CEO and President, will oversee the transition of 200 employees to

KCI. With nearly two decades of industry experience, Billig has rapidly advanced through roles of increasing responsibility at McLaren. He has led a diverse range of engineering projects across the firm's markets and played a key role in driving the company's expansion.

"We believe that joining KCI will provide McLaren team members with exciting opportunities for growth and success, as KCI's core values of continuous innovation and commitment to making a positive impact align perfectly with our own," said Billig. "Together, our combined talents will create pathways to new clients in emerging markets and foster new opportunities to serve our existing clients."

McLaren Engineering Group will join KCI's Professional Services sector as a new region, operating out of its current office locations.

With sales in excess of $467 million in 2023, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee-owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, water, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit

