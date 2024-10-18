Alafair Biosciences CEO John Joyoprayitno Wins 2024 Austin Business Journal's Best CEO Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alafair Biosciences , announced today that its co-founder, President, and CEO, John Joyoprayitno, has won the 2024 Best CEO Award by the Austin Business Journal in the medium-sized company category. The Best CEOs Awards annually recognizes outstanding leaders for their exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence in business, philanthropy, and civic service. Mr. Joyoprayitno was selected from among 80 highly qualified nominees after a rigorous selection process and received the honor during an awards ceremony at Hotel Van Zandt in Austin on October 16th.

John Joyoprayitno, the President & CEO and Co-Founder of Alafair Biosciences. Dave Creaney / ABJ

"As a native Austinite, I am deeply honored to receive this award among such talented and accomplished area leaders. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of the Alafair team and the shared commitment to our mission: improving patient outcomes with our revolutionary product, VersaWrap®," said Mr. Joyoprayitno.

This award follows Alafair Biosciences' impressive rise to No. 11 on Inc. 5000's List of Health Products, moving up 421 spots to No. 828 among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2024. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

About John Joyoprayitno

Mr. Joyoprayitno is a seasoned entrepreneur and senior executive with over 20 years of diverse experience in start-ups, operations, sales, and technology commercialization across multiple industries. He has a strong track record of launching and scaling successful ventures, with expertise in building start-up operations from the ground up. Beyond his work in the medtech space, Mr. Joyoprayitno is actively involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, further showcasing his versatility and passion for innovation.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and elevating patient outcomes.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. This innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes. VersaWrap offers unique surgical flexibility as the only tendon protector that can be delivered either as a sheet or as a flowable gel.

About Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching 500K+ readers each month.

