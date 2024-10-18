Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I And Class II Preferred Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable November 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2024.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
