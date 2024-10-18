Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York, Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai affirmed that was a lifeline agency serving millions of Palestinian refugees in the region and occupied Palestine.

BERLIN -- US President Joe Biden calls on Western allies of Ukraine to provide more assistance and support to the Ukrainian military in its war with Russia amid expectations of a harsh winter ahead.

GENEVA -- A United Nations (UN) inquiry committee issues a new position paper emphasizing the responsibility of states and international organizations including the UN to take action to end the unlawful Israeli occupation of Occupied Palestinian Territory.

GENEVA, -- UNIFIL Spokesperson and Chief of Strategic Communications and Public Information Andrea Tenenti stresses "the deliberated targeting of peacekeepers in Beirut by Israeli occupation forces are violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law".

IRBIL -- Voting booths in Iraq's Kurdistan region start receiving voters for the parliamentary elections, according to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission. (end)