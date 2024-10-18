SC Junks Plea For Cases' Disposal Within Fixed Time, Says 'Not American Supreme Court'
Date
10/18/2024 5:59:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Friday said it was not the American Supreme Court as it dismissed a plea seeking directions for the disposal of cases pending before all the courts in the country within a fixed time frame.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that the plea sought disposal of all cases in courts, including the apex court, between 12 and 36 months.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We are not the American Supreme Court,” remarked the top court after the petitioner highlighted the presence of a time frame for disposal of cases in other countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
“You want hearing in all the cases to be disposed of within 12 months in the Supreme Court?” the bench questioned the petitioner.
The CJI then remarked although it was“very desirable” the same was“unachievable”. He added several things were required for such an exercise, which included enhancing the infrastructure and increasing in the number of judges.
Read Also
Probe Can't Be Thwarted By Quashing FIR If Materials Show Prima Facie Case: SC
SC Notice To Centre, EC On Fresh Plea Against Freebies
The top court questioned the petitioner whether he was aware of the number of cases being handled by the Supreme Court in America or some other countries in a year.
It said the amount of cases being dealt with or disposed of by the benches in the apex court in a day was more than what the Supreme Court in several western countries dealt with in a year.
“We can't restrict,” the bench said, underlining the judicial system in India provided for the access to justice to all.
The petitioner said his argument was not about restricting anyone from approaching the courts.”A Mandate Against the BJP”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18102024000215011059ID1108794829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.