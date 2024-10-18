BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.7 Million In Third Quarter 2024; Reports $0.36 EPS And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

“Our liquidity profile and capital position continue to strengthen as management remains focused on optimizing the Bank's balance sheet. We are very pleased with the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering during the third quarter that generated a positive response from the investors. The offering was upsized from an initial target of $33.5 million to $40.0 million and further bolstered our capital position. The transaction was in line with our strategy of refinancing our existing $33.5 million of subordinated debt that had started to lose Tier 2 regulatory capital status,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Summary



Total deposits were $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.935 billion at June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023.



Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 53.22 percent compared to 68.55 percent in the prior quarter, and 57.09 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.72 percent, compared to 0.30 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.70 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 8.29 percent, compared to 3.52 percent in the prior quarter, and 8.92 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans was 1.11 percent at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.10 percent at the prior quarter-end and 0.96 percent at September 30, 2023. Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, decreased 6.4 percent from $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $218.6 million, or 5.7 percent, to $3.614 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in loans of $191.8 million. The decrease was primarily from loan payoffs/paydowns that exceeded loan originations.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.4 million, or 13.0 percent, to $243.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the withdrawal of brokered deposits.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $191.8 million, or 5.8 percent, to $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $137.2 million in commercial real estate multi-family loans, $46.3 million in construction loans and 1-4 family residential loans of $7.2 million for the same period. Commercial business loans also decreased $837 thousand. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.1 million to $34.7 million, or 98.2 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $11.4 million, or 11.8 percent, to $108.3 million at September 30, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, as excess liquidity has been deployed into the securities portfolio.

Deposits decreased by $254.5 million, or 8.5 percent, to $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. A majority of the decline was due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $175.8 million. The reduction in certificates of deposit was mainly caused by the withdrawal of brokered deposits which was partially offset by an increase in retail time deposits.

Total borrowings increased by $23.0 million to $533.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to the successful completion of the $40 million subordinated debt offering during the third quarter of 2024. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.26 percent at September 30, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of September 30, 2024 was 1.20 years. The interest rate of the Company's subordinated debt balances was 8.87 percent at September 30, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders' equity increased by $14.1 million, or 4.5 percent, to $328.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to an increase in additional paid in capital attributable to the issuance of additional shares of preferred stock of $4.7 million during 2024, or 18.8 percent, to $29.8 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase in retained earnings of $5.8 million, or 4.3 percent, to $141.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in preferred stock paid in capital was due to the issuance of 427 shares of its Series J Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock during the nine-month period.

Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter of 2024 benefited from higher non-interest income of $1.7 million and lower non-interest expense of $1.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was offset by net interest income that was lower by $2.6 million relative to the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Net interest income decreased by $2.6 million, or 10.3 percent, to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, from $25.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Interest income decreased by $441 thousand, or 0.9 percent, to $48.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $119.3 million, or 3.2 percent, to $3.579 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $3.698 billion for the third quarter of 2023, while the average yield increased 13 basis points to 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased by $2.2 million to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 45 basis points to 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, offset by a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities of $123.4 million to $2.823 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.947 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge-offs compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.7 million to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to gains on equity investments of $1.6 million.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 9.9 percent, to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in these expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by lower regulatory assessment fees of $445 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense, which declined $385 thousand, and advertising and promotion costs, which declined by $135 thousand.

The income tax provision decreased by $22 thousand, or 0.8 percent, to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The provision was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.7 percent for both the third quarter of 2024 and for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $8.1 million, or 34.5 percent, to $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $23.4 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by lower net interest income of $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent.

Net interest income decreased by $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent, to $69.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $80.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $19.0 million, partly offset by an increase in interest income of $8.7 million.

Interest income increased by $8.7 million, or 6.3 percent, to $147.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, from $138.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $12.7 million, or 0.4 percent, to $3.639 billion for the first nine months of 2024, from $3.626 billion for the first nine months of 2023, while the average yield increased 30 basis points to 5.40 percent from 5.10 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in average cash balances mainly related to the increase in the Company's level of average interest-bearing bank balances, partially offset by a decline in loan receivables and investments for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest expense increased by $19.0 million, or 32.5 percent, to $77.5 million for 2024, from $58.5 million for 2023. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 82 basis points to 3.57 percent for the first nine months of 2024, from 2.75 percent for the first nine months of 2023, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $58.4 million, or 2.1 percent, to $2.892 billion from $2.834 billion over the same period. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the higher interest rate environment in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.56 percent for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 2.95 percent for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the cost of the Bank's interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company experienced $6.3 million in net charge offs compared to $471 thousand in net recoveries for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.1 million to $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $860 thousand for the first nine months of 2023. Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities and income on Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased $5.4 million and $844 thousand, respectively. Offsetting this were losses on the sale of loans of $4.8 million. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments are based on prevailing market conditions.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.9 percent, to $42.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $44.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in operating expenses for 2024 was driven primarily by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million. This was partially offset by regulatory assessment costs being $318 thousand greater in 2024.

The income tax provision decreased by $3.1 million, or 32.7 percent to $6.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.1 percent for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 28.6 percent for the first nine months of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge offs, compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $7.9 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 98.2 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2024, and 402.4 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a New Jersey corporation established in 2003, and is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank. The Company has not engaged in any significant business activity other than owning all of the outstanding common stock of the Bank. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., the Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branch offices in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“seek,”“strive,”“try,” or future or conditional verbs such as“could,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company's ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; changes in the Company's corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management's business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.