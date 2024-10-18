National Menopause Foundation Commemorates World Menopause Day With Brand Refresh And Launch Of Free Menopause Micro-Courses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) is commemorating World Menopause Day with a brand refresh and the launch of a new series of free menopause micro-courses to help women better understand the most common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Approximately 1.3 million women enter menopause each year in the U.S. and will likely spend one-third to one-half of their lives postmenopausal,1 yet many women don't recognize or fully understand the more than 30 symptoms they might experience during their menopausal journey.

NMF's new series of micro-courses provide detailed information on symptoms via a self-directed learning format.

"Gen X women are in menopause, millennials are entering perimenopause, and they all want more information about how to navigate the menopausal journey," said Claire Gill, founder and president of NMF. "We're excited to launch our first series of micro-courses with detailed information about the most common menopausal symptoms. We hope these micro-courses will help women to better manage their symptoms and overall wellbeing."

The curriculum for each free micro-course was created in conjunction with members of NMF's Medical Advisory Committee , who served as expert faculty for the educational series. NMF

created the content and videos with the support of Claret Circle and Puke Rainbows . NMF hopes to continue the series to provide micro-courses on the 30+ symptoms of menopause. The first four topics covered in the series include:



Menopause 101

Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause

Genitourinary Symptoms of Menopause Understanding Menopause and Sleep Disturbances

NMF celebrates its fifth anniversary this year and capitalized on the expertise of members of its Board of Directors to undertake a strategic reimaging of the organization's look and feel to better reflect its vision and mission. The new branding is reflected on its website and social media platforms and will continue to roll out across all of the organization's programs in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit .

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation was established by and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support, and be inspired as they approach and journey through menopause. Our mission is to be a trusted and relatable resource raising awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Claire Gill

917-327-7916

[email protected]



SOURCE National Menopause Foundation

