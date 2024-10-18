Registration Now Open For Travelingwiki's AI, Machine Learning & Comp. Neuroscience Autism Workshop At Neurips 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki at UIST 2024 to Support Special Needs & Employment

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces registration is now open for the first ever AI, Machine & Computational Neuroscience at NeurIPS 2024. The workshop will be held on Thursday December 12 at 12pm at the NeurIPS 2024 Proceedings in Vancouver, Canada.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to launch this workshop, in conjunction with world renowned scientists and entrepreneurs, stems back multiple years via engagement at multiple NeurIPS proceedings. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“NeurIPS is one of the most renowned, exceptionally important AI, Machine Learning & Computational Neuroscience gatherings globally. Each year, the research community and companies throughout the world look to the advances at NeurIPS as a guide as to the most pressing topics impacting various domains. TravelingWiki Foundation is very excited about the potential of this first-of-its-kind workshop, and we treat the opportunity with the utmost seriousness given the constant need for a focus on advancements for the Neurodiverse community.” There will also be a specific focus during the invited talk(s) portion of the workshop on leveraging technology to assist the Autism community with travel, aviation, and beyond.

More information about the NeurIPS Neurodiversity workshop, and registration information, is available by going to the workshop website at or by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

TravelingWiki at UIST 2024 to Support Special Needs Travel & Employment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.