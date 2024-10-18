US Pres. Calls For More Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden called on Western allies of Ukraine on Friday to provide more assistance and support to the Ukrainian military in its war with Russia amid expectations of a harsh winter ahead.

Biden praised Germany's "remarkable" role in supporting Ukraine during a speech at a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the German presidential palace, thanking Germany for having "the wisdom to recognize that the world is undergoing a historic transformation."

In this context, he stated that is "unprecedentedly united," asserting that the plans led by Russian President Vladimir Putin "will fail" and that Ukraine will achieve "victory."

For his part, the German president awarded his American counterpart the Order of Merit, Germany's highest honor, saying that Biden "has passionately worked for decades to strengthen relations across the Atlantic."

The meeting between the German and American presidents came at the beginning of Biden's visit to Berlin, where a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor is scheduled before a quadrilateral summit that will also include French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to discuss several issues, primarily the war in Ukraine and events in the Middle East. (end)

anj









MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108794727