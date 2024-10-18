Siddaramaiah Breaks Silence On MUDA Scam Case After ED Raids In Karnataka: 'What Should I Do If...?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah remained defiant on Friday amid growing calls for his resignation. The senior leader insisted that the law would take its course - breaking his silence on the matter amid an Enforcement Directorate raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office.

“What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen...” he told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile members of the BJP-led NDA have welcomed the raids and insisted that they were necessary to uncover the“scam”. Leaders from the BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka also slammed the ruling Congress for questioning the ED probe in the case. They questioned whether a fair probe was possible by the Lokayukta police that functioned under the Siddaramaiah government.

(With inputs from agencies)