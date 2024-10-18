The Rise Of Container Security Market A $7.57 Billion Industry Dominated By Aqua Security, Qualys, Alert Logic AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Container Security Growth

Container security is a set of tools, policies, and processes designed to improve the security capabilities of container applications.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Container Security Market by Product, Component, Organizational Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global container security market size was valued at $571.47 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Container security is the process of protecting containers against viruses, data leakage, and other risks throughout the container lifespan. The docker security controls risks across the whole environment, including the software supply chain or CI/CD pipeline, infrastructure, and container runtime, and life cycle management apps operating on containers. In addition, the increase in concern related to container cyber security across the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors is forecast to propel the demand for the container security market.Increase in adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries coupled with rise in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global market. However, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among SMEs is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform paired with surge in popularity of microservices and digital transformation are expected to drive the need for the container security, which, in turn, are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.Key players in the industryAqua SecuritySysdigCapsule8Alert LogicCloud PassageQualysTrend MicroNev VectorTwist lockStackRox.According to container security market trends , the on-premises segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The BFSI and IT & telecommunication collectively accounted for around 42.6% market share in 2020. Rise in technological advancement in data centers drives the growth of the solution segment.The container security platform segment to dominate by 2030Based on component, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The one-premises segment to maintain the dominant shareBased on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global container security market, due to the fact that the necessity for a tightly managed data security platform to safeguard secret information has resulted in a steep increase in the adoption of container security solutions across on-premises platforms. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more. This factor fuels the growth of the segment.North America garnered the major share in 2020Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global container security market. This is attributed to the fact that North America is home to a number of key players who offer advanced solutions related to this avant-garde technology. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the prime players in the container security industry have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to raise the penetration of AI-powered electronics equipment in the Aisa-Pacific region.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2020, the on-premises segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.The large enterprises segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.North America contributed for the major share in container security market, accounting for more than 40.1% share in 2020.Similar Reports:- Mobile Application Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Operating System, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Cyber Security For Industrial Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, By Tools or Technologies, By Security Type, By End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Cloud Data Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component Type, by Enterprise Size, by Deployment Mode, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

