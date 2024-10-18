Russia Intensifies Attacks On Mykolaiv Region's Energy Infrastructure - Administration Chief
Date
10/18/2024 5:09:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops are increasingly targeting energy infrastructure facilities when launching strikes on Mykolaiv region.
That's according to the chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, who spoke on the air of national television, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians started attacking critical structure across Mykolaiv region more actively. Yesterday we saw drone attacks, our energy facilities were damaged, but we quickly restored supplies," said Kim.
As for the massive missile attack on the night of October 15, the head of the regional administration noted that restoration work is still in progress, and that it will take approximately two weeks to complete repairs.
Read also:
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
region overnight Thursday
As reported, the number of those injured in Mykolaiv as a result of a massive missile attack on the city in the early hours of Tuesday, October 15, increased to 23. Another civilian was killed.
An infrastructure facility, as well as a restaurant, a market, vendor kiosks, residential buildings, and vehicles, sustained damage.
On October 16, more than 272,000 electricity consumers in Mykolaiv and across the region were in blackout over an accident in a high-voltage network.
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108794660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.