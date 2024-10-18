Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Shows Significant Growth In Drone Ecosystem During 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Exceptional 76% growth in registered drone pilots, 53% growth in drone firms registered, and 75% rise in monthly drone operation.

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the sector and promote technological innovation, the DCAA has announced significant growth in the drone ecosystem in Dubai during the 2023-2024 period. The number of registered drone pilots increased by an exceptional 76%, while the sector witnessed a 53% upward trajectory in registered drone firms, and a 75% rise in monthly drone operation. This growth reflects the pivotal role of technology in supporting air transport and logistics services, strengthening trust in Dubai's advanced regulatory environment and modern infrastructure, and attracting increased interest from investors and commercial entities in the drone sector, which continues to expand its scope and impact across various fields.In this context, His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated: 'This remarkable growth underscores the efforts made to develop the drone ecosystem in Dubai and demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation that propels the future of air transport. At the DCAA, we continuously strive to establish Dubai as a global destination for innovation by launching high-quality initiatives that contribute to achieving the highest safety standards and operational efficiency in this dynamic sector.'He added: 'This progress would not have been possible without the great support of our wise leadership and their strategic vision, which has positioned Dubai as a leading city in adopting the latest technologies in the transportation sector. We will continue to invest in developing the necessary infrastructure to enhance this industry and provide innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability and advance the knowledge economy.'These results are part of Dubai's ambitious vision to enhance the role of drones across economic sectors and achieve global leadership in air transport, while continuously supporting companies and operators therein. The DCAA remains committed to adopting the latest technologies and implementing best global practices to ensure the sustainability and growth of the drone sector in the emirate. Through collaboration with local and international entities, the Authority seeks to develop regulations and legislation with safe and efficient operations while fostering innovation across all aspects of this industry.