Ctrl Therapeutics To Present Novel Data On Ctrl Platform At SITC Annual Meeting 2024
Date
10/18/2024 5:03:31 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Upcoming poster presentations will showcase the potential of cTRLs to overcome challenges that have hindered the overall progress of solid tumor therapies.
SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cTRL Therapeutics , a biotechnology company advancing next-generation cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place November 8-10 in Houston, TX. These presentations will highlight the therapeutic potential of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs), isolated using cTRL's proprietary IsoQoreTM platform, as a transformative new treatment modality for solid tumors.
Details of cTRL's poster presentations at SITC are as follows:
Title : Anti-tumor activity of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from checkpoint-refractory melanoma patients that failed TIL manufacturing.
Abstract Number : 401
Date and Time : Friday, November 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST
Location : Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center
Title : Circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from colorectal cancer (CRC) patients are reactive against autologous tumors and show less exhaustion than tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs).
Abstract Number : 400
Date and Time : Saturday, November 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST
Location : Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center
About cTRL Therapeutics
cTRL Therapeutics is redefining cell therapy for solid tumors through its proprietary IsoQoreTM platform, which isolates and expands circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) from peripheral blood. The company's lead product, cTRL-001, offers a scalable and outpatient-ready solution for a broad range of solid tumors. cTRL is advancing its clinical pipeline to enhance patient access to life-saving therapies. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE cTRL Therapeutics
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18102024003732001241ID1108794616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.