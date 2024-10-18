عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


10/18/2024 5:03:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on third quarter 2024 results:

Simmons' third quarter results were highlighted by positive underlying trends across the board. Net interest income increased 10 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis as loan yields continued to increase, while deposit costs were unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels and appear to have peaked.

We also were proactive in responding to favorable market conditions when opportunities presented themselves. During the quarter, we decided to sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio to hasten the pace of our ongoing balance sheet optimization strategy. While the loss on the sale of these securities weighed on reported results, on an adjusted basis total revenue, noninterest income and pre-provision net revenue posted solid growth on a linked quarter basis. Equally important, credit trends remained steady in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses on loans ended the quarter at 1.35 percent.

As we enter the final quarter of 2024, we believe our strong capital and liquidity positions combined with the liability sensitivity position of our balance sheet will provide tailwinds as we navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.



Financial Highlights


3Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q24 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 3Q24 vs 2Q24

Total loans

$17,336

$17,192

$16,772

Total investment securities

6,350

6,571

7,101

Total deposits

21,935

21,841

22,231

.
Net income of $24.7 million
and diluted EPS of $0.20

Total assets

27,269

27,369

27,564

Total shareholders' equity

3,529

3,459

3,286

Asset Quality





.
Adjusted earnings1
of $46.0
million and adjusted diluted
EPS1
of $0.37

Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.22
%

0.19
%

0.28
%

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.59

0.60

0.49

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38

0.39

0.32

.
Total revenue of $174.8 million
and PPNR1
of $37.6 million

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.35

1.34

1.30

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

229

223

267

Performance Measures (in millions)



.
Adjusted total revenue1
of
$203.2 million and adjusted
PPNR1
of $66.4 million

Total revenue

$174.8

$197.2

$196.2

Adjusted total revenue1

203.2

197.2

196.2

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

37.6

57.9

64.2

.
Net interest margin of 2.74%,
up 5 bps

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

66.4

59.4

66.3

Provision for credit losses

12.1

11.1

7.7

.
Cost of deposits unchanged
from 2Q24 levels at 2.79%

Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$
0.20

$
0.32

$
0.37

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.37

0.33

0.39

.
Provision for credit losses on
loans exceeded net charge-offs
in the quarter by $2.8 million

Book value

28.11

27.56

26.26

Tangible book value1

16.78

16.20

14.77

Capital Ratios





.
NCO ratio 22
bps
in 3Q24; 9
bps
of NCO ratio associated
with run-off portfolio

Equity to assets (EA ratio)

12.94
%

12.64
%

11.92
%

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.15

7.84

7.07

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.06

12.00

12.02

.
ACL
ratio ends the quarter at
1.35%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.25

14.17

14.27

Liquidity ($ in millions)



.
EA
ratio 12.94%;
TCE
ratio1
up
31 bps
to 8.15%

Loan to deposit ratio

79.03
%

78.72
%

75.44
%

Borrowed funds to total liabilities

6.16

7.38

7.37

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)

$
4,659

$
4,408

$
4,631

.
Book value per share up 2%;
tangible book value per share1
up 4%

Additional liquidity sources

11,174

11,120

11,447

Coverage ratio of UCD



2.4x



2.5x



2.5x

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC )
(Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared to $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.37, compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, given prevailing market conditions, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $252 million of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.29 percent, resulting in an after-tax loss of $21.0 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale funding consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The table below summarizes the impact of this transaction, along with the impact of certain other items consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data


3Q24


2Q24


3Q23

Net income


$ 24.7

$ 40.8

$ 47.2





FDIC special assessment

-

0.3

-

Branch right sizing, net

0.4

0.5

0.5

Early retirement program

-

0.1

1.6

Termination of vendor and software services

-

0.6

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

28.4

-

-


Total pre-tax impact

28.8

1.5

2.1

Tax effect2

(7.5)

(0.4)

(0.5)


Total impact on earnings

21.3

1.1

1.6

Adjusted earnings1


$ 46.0

$ 41.9

$ 48.8





Diluted EPS


$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.37





FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

Branch right sizing, net

-

-

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

0.01

Termination of vendor and software contracts

-

0.01

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

0.23

-

-


Total pre-tax impact

0.23

0.01

0.02

Tax effect2

(0.6)

-

-


Total impact on earnings

0.17

0.01

0.02

Adjusted Diluted EPS1


$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.39

Net Interest Income
 Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $157.7 million, compared to $153.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $310.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in total loans, coupled with an increase in the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs, offset in part by a decrease in the interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.44 percent, up 5 basis points from the 6.39 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and up 36 basis points from the 6.08 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.74 percent, compared to 2.69 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.61 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin on a linked quarter basis included an estimated 3 basis point benefit from the strategic sale of AFS investment securities.

Select Yield/Rates


3Q24


2Q24


1Q24


4Q23

3Q23

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.44
%

6.39
%

6.24
%

6.20
%

6.08
%

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.63

3.68

3.76

3.67

3.08

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.52

3.53

3.48

3.31

3.06

Cost of deposits

2.79

2.79

2.75

2.58

2.37

Cost of borrowed funds

5.79

5.84

5.85

5.79

5.60

Net interest spread (FTE)2

1.95

1.92

1.89

1.93

1.87

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.74

2.69

2.66

2.68

2.61

Noninterest Income
 Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 was a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income reflecting gains on the sale of other real estate owned.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions


3Q24

2Q24



1Q24


4Q23



3Q23

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.7

$ 12.3

$ 12.0

$ 12.8

$ 12.4

Wealth management fees

8.2

8.3

7.5

7.7

7.7

Debit and credit card fees

8.1

8.2

8.2

7.8

7.7

Mortgage lending income

2.0

2.0

2.3

1.6

2.2

Other service charges and fees

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.2

Bank owned life insurance

3.8

3.9

3.8

3.1

3.1

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28.4)

-

-

(20.2)

-

Other income

8.3

6.4

7.2

6.9

7.4


Total noninterest income

$ 17.1

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 22.0

$ 42.8






Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 45.5

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 42.2

$ 42.8

Noninterest Expense
 Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $137.2 million, compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services, amongst others. Collectively, these items totaled $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a decline in salaries and employee benefits reflecting incentive compensation accrual adjustments.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions


3Q24


2Q24


1Q24


4Q23



3Q23

Salaries and employee benefits

$
69.2

$
70.7

$
72.7

$
67.0

$
67.4

Occupancy expense, net

12.2

11.9

12.3

11.7

12.0

Furniture and equipment

5.6

5.6

5.1

5.4

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.6

5.4

5.5

4.7

4.7

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

FDIC special assessment

-

0.3

1.6

10.5

-

Other operating expenses

44.5

45.4

42.5

48.6

42.6


Total noninterest expense

$137.2

$139.4

$139.9

$148.1

$132.0






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$
69.2

$
70.6

$
72.4

$
66.0

$ 65.8

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.4

44.3

42.4

44.9

42.1

Adjusted noninterest expense1

136.8

137.8

137.9

132.7

129.9

Efficiency ratio

75.70
%

68.38
%

69.41
%

80.46
%

65.11
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

63.38

65.68

66.42

62.91

61.94

Full-time equivalent employees

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
 Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $17.3 billion, up $564.2 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $143.6 million, or 3 percent on an annualized basis. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, down slightly from second quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the third quarter of 2024 at $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $877 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 8.31 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions


3Q24


2Q24


1Q24


4Q23


3Q23

Total loans

$17,336

$17,192

$17,002

$16,846

$16,772

Unfunded loan commitments

3,681

3,746

3,875

3,880

4,049

Deposits
 Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $22.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in public funds and brokered deposits. During the third quarter of 2024, the brokered deposit market reflected more favorable pricing opportunities compared to other wholesale funding options. As a result, while the utilization of brokered deposits increased during the third quarter of 2024, other borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, down $300.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels.

Deposits

$ in millions


3Q24


2Q24


1Q24


4Q23


3Q23

Noninterest bearing deposits

$
4,522

$
4,624

$
4,698

$
4,801

$
4,991

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,038

10,092

10,316

10,277

9,875

Time deposits

4,014

4,185

4,314

4,266

4,103

Brokered deposits

3,361

2,940

3,025

2,901

3,262


Total deposits

$21,935

$21,841

$22,353

$22,245

$22,231






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21
%

21
%

21
%

22
%

22
%

Total loans to total deposits

79

79

76

76

75

Asset Quality
 Provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $11.1 for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $233.2 million, compared to $230.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 22 basis points, compared to 19 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 included $3.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 and 16 basis points of total net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $101.7 million, compared to $103.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected $5 million of payoffs from the run-off portfolio and the previously noted charge-offs associated with this portfolio. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2024 at 229 percent, compared to 223 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 32 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

$ in millions


3Q24


2Q24


1Q24


4Q23


3Q23

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.35
%

1.34
%

1.34
%

1.34
%

1.30
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

229

223

212

267

267

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.59

0.60

0.63

0.50

0.49

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.22

0.19

0.19

0.11

0.28

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.20

0.19

0.19

0.12

0.12






Total nonperforming loans

$101.7

$103.4

$107.3

$84.5

$81.9

Total other nonperforming assets

2.6

3.4

5.0

5.8

5.2


Total nonperforming assets

$104.3

$106.8

$112.3

$90.3

$87.1






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
 Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $70.0 million, primarily as a result of a $69.6 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $28.11, up 2 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 7 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $16.78, up 4 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 14 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2024 was 12.9 percent, up from 12.6 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 11.9 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.2 percent, up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 7.1 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

3Q24



2Q24

1Q24



4Q23

3Q23

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.9
%

12.6
%

12.6
%

12.5
%

11.9
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.2

7.8

7.8

7.7

7.1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.1

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.6

9.5

9.4

9.4

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.1

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.3

14.2

14.4

14.4

14.3

Share Repurchase Program
 During the third quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements.
The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

____________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call
 Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Friday, October 18, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing
toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID
10193072. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank
for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
 Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri.
Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank , by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships;
increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, . In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.


Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets












For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31


Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)












ASSETS












Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$

398,321

$

320,021

$

380,324

$

345,258

$

181,822


Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

205,081

254,312

222,979

268,834

423,826


Cash and cash equivalents

603,402

574,333

603,303

614,092

605,648


Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

100


Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292


Investment securities - available-for-sale

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421


Mortgage loans held for sale

8,270

13,053

11,899

9,373

11,690


Loans:










Loans

17,336,040

17,192,437

17,001,760

16,845,670

16,771,888


Allowance for credit losses on loans

(233,223)

(230,389)

(227,367)

(225,231)

(218,547)


Net loans

17,102,817

16,962,048

16,774,393

16,620,439

16,553,341


Premises and equipment

584,366

581,893

576,466

570,678

567,167


Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809


Interest receivable

125,700

126,625

122,781

122,430

110,361


Bank owned life insurance

508,781

505,023

503,348

500,559

497,465


Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799


Other intangible assets

101,093

104,943

108,795

112,645

116,660


Other assets

562,983

606,692

611,964

592,045

676,572


Total assets

$
27,269,404

$
27,369,072

$
27,372,175

$
27,345,674

$
27,564,325












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Deposits:










Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$

4,521,715

$

4,624,186

$

4,697,539

$

4,800,880

$

4,991,034


Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

10,863,945

10,925,179

11,071,762

10,997,425

10,571,807


Time deposits

6,549,774

6,291,518

6,583,703

6,446,673

6,668,370



Total deposits

21,935,434

21,840,883

22,353,004

22,244,978

22,231,211


Federal funds purchased and securities sold










under agreements to repurchase

51,071

52,705

58,760

67,969

74,482


Other borrowings

1,045,878

1,346,378

871,874

972,366

1,347,855


Subordinated notes and debentures

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103


Accrued interest and other liabilities

341,933

304,020

283,232

267,732

259,119


Total liabilities

23,740,571

23,910,203

23,933,049

23,919,186

24,278,770












Stockholders' equity:










Common stock

1,256

1,255

1,254

1,252

1,251


Surplus

2,508,438

2,506,469

2,503,673

2,499,930

2,497,874


Undivided profits

1,355,000

1,356,626

1,342,215

1,329,681

1,330,810


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(335,861)

(405,481)

(408,016)

(404,375)

(544,380)


Total stockholders' equity

3,528,833

3,458,869

3,439,126

3,426,488

3,285,555


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
27,269,404

$
27,369,072

$
27,372,175

$
27,345,674

$
27,564,325


Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date












For the Quarters Ended


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)












INTEREST INCOME












Loans (including fees)

$
277,939

$
270,937

$
261,490

$
261,505

$
255,901


Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,921

2,964

3,010

3,115

3,569


Investment securities

53,220

55,050

58,001

58,755

50,638


Mortgage loans held for sale

209

194

148

143

178




TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

334,289

329,145

322,649

323,518

310,286


INTEREST EXPENSE












Time deposits

73,937

73,946

73,241

72,458

68,062


Other deposits

78,307

79,087

78,692

71,412

65,095


Federal funds purchased and securities











sold under agreements to repurchase

138

156

189

232

277


Other borrowings

17,067

15,025

11,649

16,607

16,450


Subordinated notes and debentures

7,128

7,026

6,972

7,181

6,969




TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

176,577

175,240

170,743

167,890

156,853


NET INTEREST INCOME


157,712

153,905

151,906

155,628

153,433


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES












Provision for credit losses on loans

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222


Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

-

-

-

(11,300)


Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS

-

-

-

(1,196)

(1,200)


Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

-

-

-




TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

12,148

11,099

10,206

10,029

7,722


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION












FOR CREDIT LOSSES


145,564

142,806

141,700

145,599

145,711


NONINTEREST INCOME












Service charges on deposit accounts

12,713

12,252

11,955

12,782

12,429


Debit and credit card fees

8,144

8,162

8,246

7,822

7,712


Wealth management fees

8,226

8,274

7,478

7,679

7,719


Mortgage lending income

1,956

1,973

2,320

1,603

2,157


Bank owned life insurance income

3,757

3,876

3,814

3,094

3,095


Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

2,381

2,352

2,199

2,346

2,232


Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

-


Other income

8,346

6,410

7,172

6,866

7,433




TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777


NONINTEREST EXPENSE












Salaries and employee benefits

69,167

70,716

72,653

66,982

67,374


Occupancy expense, net

12,216

11,864

12,258

11,733

12,020


Furniture and equipment expense

5,612

5,623

5,141

5,445

5,117


Other real estate and foreclosure expense

87

117

179

189

228


Deposit insurance

5,571

5,682

7,135

15,220

4,672


Merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

5


Other operating expenses

44,540

45,352

42,513

48,570

42,582




TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998


NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


25,501

46,751

45,005

19,434

56,490


Provision for income taxes

761

5,988

6,134

(4,473)

9,243


NET INCOME


$

24,740

$

40,763

$

38,871

$

23,907

$

47,247


BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE


$


0.20

$


0.32

$


0.31

$


0.19

$


0.38


DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$


0.20

$


0.32

$


0.31

$


0.19

$


0.37


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Consolidated Risk-Based Capital












For the Quarters Ended


Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Tier 1 capital












Stockholders' equity

$

3,528,833

$

3,458,869

$

3,439,126

$

3,426,488

$

3,285,555


CECL transition provision (1)

30,873

30,873

30,873

61,746

61,746


Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682)


Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

335,861

405,481

408,016

404,375

544,380



Total Tier 1 capital

2,507,018

2,503,254

2,483,343

2,493,799

2,488,999











Tier 2 capital












Subordinated notes and debentures

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103


Subordinated debt phase out

(132,000)

(132,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)


Qualifying allowance for loan losses and











reserve for unfunded commitments

220,517

217,684

214,660

170,977

165,490



Total Tier 2 capital

454,772

451,901

514,839

471,118

465,593



Total risk-based capital

$

2,961,790

$

2,955,155

$

2,998,182

$

2,964,917

$

2,954,592











Risk weighted assets

$
20,790,941

$
20,856,194

$
20,782,094

$
20,599,238

$
20,703,669











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$
26,198,178

$
26,371,545

$
26,312,873

$
26,552,988

$
26,733,658











Ratios at end of quarter












Equity to assets

12.94
%

12.64
%

12.56
%

12.53
%

11.92
%


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.15
%

7.84
%

7.75
%

7.69
%

7.07
%


Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.06
%

12.00
%

11.95
%

12.11
%

12.02
%


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.57
%

9.49
%

9.44
%

9.39
%

9.31
%


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.06
%

12.00
%

11.95
%

12.11
%

12.02
%


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.25
%

14.17
%

14.43
%

14.39
%

14.27
%






(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Consolidated Investment Securities












For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Investment Securities - End of Period












Held-to-Maturity












U.S. Government agencies

$

455,179

$

454,488

$

453,805

$

453,121

$

452,428


Mortgage-backed securities

1,093,070

1,119,741

1,142,352

1,161,694

1,178,324


State and political subdivisions

1,857,283

1,857,409

1,855,642

1,856,674

1,857,652


Other securities

253,168

253,812

255,459

254,799

253,888



Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292


Available-for-Sale












U.S. Treasury

$


1,290

$


1,275

$


1,964

$


2,254

$


2,224


U.S. Government agencies

58,397

66,563

69,801

72,502

172,759


Mortgage-backed securities

1,510,402

1,730,842

1,845,364

1,940,307

2,157,092


State and political subdivisions

898,178

864,190

874,849

902,793

790,344


Other securities

222,827

223,034

235,580

234,297

236,002



Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421



Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$
6,349,794

$
6,571,354

$
6,734,816

$
6,878,441

$
7,100,713



Fair value - HTM investment securities

$
3,109,610

$
3,005,524

$
3,049,281

$
3,135,370

$
2,848,211


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Consolidated Loans












For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Loan Portfolio - End of Period












Consumer:










Credit cards

$

177,696

$

178,354

$

182,742

$

191,204

$

191,550


Other consumer

113,896

130,278

124,531

127,462

112,832


Total consumer

291,592

308,632

307,273

318,666

304,382


Real Estate:










Construction

2,796,378

3,056,703

3,331,739

3,144,220

3,022,321


Single-family residential

2,724,648

2,666,201

2,624,738

2,641,556

2,657,879


Other commercial real estate

7,992,437

7,760,266

7,508,049

7,552,410

7,565,008


Total real estate

13,513,463

13,483,170

13,464,526

13,338,186

13,245,208


Commercial:










Commercial

2,467,384

2,484,474

2,499,311

2,490,176

2,477,077


Agricultural

314,340

285,181

226,642

232,710

296,912


Total commercial

2,781,724

2,769,655

2,725,953

2,722,886

2,773,989


Other

749,261

630,980

504,008

465,932

448,309



Total loans

$
17,336,040

$
17,192,437

$
17,001,760

$
16,845,670

$
16,771,888


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality












For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans












Beginning balance

$

230,389

$

227,367

$

225,231

$

218,547

$

209,966












Loans charged off:










Credit cards

1,744

1,418

1,646

1,500

1,318


Other consumer

524

550

732

767

633


Real estate

159

123

2,857

1,023

9,723


Commercial

8,235

7,243

4,593

3,105

1,219



Total loans charged off

10,662

9,334

9,828

6,395

12,893












Recoveries of loans previously charged off:










Credit cards

231

221

248

242

234


Other consumer

275

509

333

518

344


Real estate

403

72

735

785

429


Commercial

439

455

442

309

245



Total recoveries

1,348

1,257

1,758

1,854

1,252


Net loans charged off

9,314

8,077

8,070

4,541

11,641


Provision for credit losses on loans

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222


Balance, end of quarter

$

233,223

$

230,389

$

227,367

$

225,231

$

218,547











Nonperforming assets












Nonperforming loans:










Nonaccrual loans

$

100,865

$

102,891

$

105,788

$

83,325

$

81,135


Loans past due 90 days or more

830

558

1,527

1,147

806



Total nonperforming loans

101,695

103,449

107,315

84,472

81,941


Other nonperforming assets:










Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809


Other nonperforming assets

1,311

1,167

1,491

1,726

1,417



Total other nonperforming assets

2,610

3,376

5,002

5,799

5,226




Total nonperforming assets

$

104,305

$

106,825

$

112,317

$

90,271

$

87,167











Ratios












Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.35
%

1.34
%

1.34
%

1.34
%

1.30
%


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

229
%

223
%

212
%

267
%

267
%


Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.59
%

0.60
%

0.63
%

0.50
%

0.49
%


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38
%

0.39
%

0.41
%

0.33
%

0.32
%


Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.22
%

0.19
%

0.19
%

0.11
%

0.28
%


Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.20
%

0.19
%

0.19
%

0.12
%

0.12
%


Annualized net credit card charge offs to










average credit card loans (QTD)

3.23
%

2.50
%

2.88
%

2.49
%

2.19
%


Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC


Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis













For the Quarters Ended




















(Unaudited)






















Three Months Ended
Sep 2024



Three Months Ended
Jun 2024



Three Months Ended
Sep 2023


($ in thousands)


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate

ASSETS



















Earning assets:


















Interest bearing balances due from banks


















and federal funds sold

$


204,505

$

2,921

5.68
%

$

214,777

$

2,964

5.55
%

$

331,444

$

3,569

4.27
%


Investment securities - taxable

3,826,934

37,473

3.90
%

4,035,508

39,283

3.92
%

4,638,486

34,734

2.97
%


Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,617,532

21,318

3.24
%

2,597,005

21,429

3.32
%

2,617,152

21,563

3.27
%


Mortgage loans held for sale

12,425

209

6.69
%

10,328

194

7.55
%

9,542

178

7.40
%


Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,208,162

278,766

6.44
%

17,101,799

271,851

6.39
%

16,758,597

256,757

6.08
%



Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,869,558

340,687

5.68
%

23,959,417

335,721

5.64
%

24,355,221

316,801

5.16
%


Non-earning assets

3,346,882




3,345,860




3,239,390




Total assets

$
27,216,440




$
27,305,277




$
27,594,611






















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest bearing liabilities:


















Interest bearing transaction and


















savings accounts

$
10,826,514

$

78,307

2.88
%

$
10,973,462

$
79,087

2.90
%

$
10,682,767

$
65,095

2.42
%


Time deposits

6,355,801

73,937

4.63
%

6,447,259

73,946

4.61
%

6,558,110

68,062

4.12
%



Total interest bearing deposits

17,182,315

152,244

3.52
%

17,420,721

153,033

3.53
%

17,240,877

133,157

3.06
%


Federal funds purchased and securities


















sold under agreement to repurchase

51,830

138

1.06
%

50,558

156

1.24
%

89,769

277

1.22
%


Other borrowings

1,252,435

17,067

5.42
%

1,111,734

15,025

5.44
%

1,222,557

16,450

5.34
%


Subordinated notes and debentures

366,236

7,128

7.74
%

366,198

7,026

7.72
%

366,085

6,969

7.55
%



Total interest bearing liabilities

18,852,816

176,577

3.73
%

18,949,211

175,240

3.72
%

18,919,288

156,853

3.29
%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest bearing deposits

4,535,105




4,624,819




5,032,631




Other liabilities

323,378




280,092




271,014





Total liabilities

23,711,299




23,854,122




24,222,933



Stockholders' equity

3,505,141




3,451,155




3,371,678





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
27,216,440




$
27,305,277




$
27,594,611



Net interest income (FTE)


$
164,110




$
160,481




$
159,948

Net interest spread (FTE)




1.95
%




1.92
%




1.87
%

Net interest margin (FTE)




2.74
%




2.69
%




2.61
%


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Consolidated - Selected Financial Data












For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands, except share data)











QUARTER-TO-DATE











Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income

$


24,740

$


40,763

$


38,871

$


23,907

$


47,247

Diluted earnings per share

0.20

0.32

0.31

0.19

0.37

Return on average assets

0.36
%

0.60
%

0.57
%

0.35
%

0.68
%

Return on average common equity

2.81
%

4.75
%

4.54
%

2.84
%

5.56
%

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

5.27
%

8.67
%

8.33
%

5.61
%

10.33
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.74
%

2.69
%

2.66
%

2.68
%

2.61
%

Efficiency ratio (2)

75.70
%

68.38
%

69.41
%

80.46
%

65.11
%

FTE adjustment

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,999,269

125,758,166

125,661,950

125,609,265

126,283,609

Shares repurchased under plan

-

-

-

-

1,128,962

Average price of shares repurchased

-

-

-

-

17.69

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.210

0.210

0.210

0.200

0.200

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,496

1,569

1,123

1,762

2,146

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings

$


46,005

$


41,897

$


40,351

$


50,215

$


48,804

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.33

0.32

0.40

0.39

Adjusted return on average assets

0.67
%

0.62
%

0.60
%

0.73
%

0.70
%

Adjusted return on average common equity

5.22
%

4.88
%

4.71
%

5.97
%

5.74
%

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

9.34
%

8.89
%

8.62
%

11.10
%

10.64
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

63.38
%

65.68
%

66.42
%

62.91
%

61.94
%

YEAR-TO-DATE











Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income

$


104,374

$


79,634

$


38,871

$

175,057

$

151,150

Diluted earnings per share

0.83

0.63

0.31

1.38

1.19

Return on average assets

0.51
%

0.59
%

0.57
%

0.64
%

0.73
%

Return on average common equity

4.02
%

4.64
%

4.54
%

5.21
%

6.00
%

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

7.39
%

8.50
%

8.33
%

9.76
%

11.14
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.70
%

2.68
%

2.66
%

2.78
%

2.82
%

Efficiency ratio (2)

71.00
%

68.90
%

69.41
%

67.75
%

64.13
%

FTE adjustment

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443

18,932

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,910,260

125,693,536

125,661,950

126,775,704

127,099,727

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.630

0.420

0.210

0.800

0.600

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings

$


128,253

$


82,248

$


40,351

$

207,716

$

157,501

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.02

0.65

0.32

1.64

1.24

Adjusted return on average assets

0.63
%

0.61
%

0.60
%

0.75
%

0.76
%

Adjusted return on average common equity

4.94
%

4.80
%

4.71
%

6.18
%

6.25
%

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.96
%

8.76
%

8.62
%

11.46
%

11.58
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

65.14
%

66.05
%

66.42
%

61.32
%

60.81
%

END OF PERIOD











Book value per share

$



28.11

$


27.56

$


27.42

$


27.37

$


26.26

Tangible book value per share

16.78

16.20

16.02

15.92

14.77

Shares outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

Full-time equivalent employees

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005

Total number of financial centers

234

234

233

234

232







(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are


included in the schedules accompanying this release.





(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.


Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting


items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from


securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.



Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date




For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023


(in thousands, except per share data)











QUARTER-TO-DATE












Net income

$

24,740

$

40,763

$

38,871

$

23,907

$

47,247

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)


Certain items, net of tax

21,265

1,134

1,480

26,308

1,557


Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$

46,005

$

41,897

$

40,351

$

50,215

$

48,804












Diluted earnings per share

$


0.20

$


0.32

$


0.31

$


0.19

$


0.37

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

0.01

0.08

-

Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Termination of vendor and software services

-

0.01

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.16

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

-

-

0.03

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.06)

-

-

(0.07)

-


Certain items, net of tax

0.17

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.02


Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$


0.37

$


0.33

$


0.32

$


0.40

$


0.39


































(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)


















QUARTER-TO-DATE












Noninterest income

$

17,130

$

43,299

$

43,184

$

21,974

$

42,777

Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-


Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

45,523

$

43,299

$

43,184

$

42,192

$

42,777












Noninterest expense

$

137,193

$

139,354

$

139,879

$

148,139

$

131,998

Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5)

Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547)


Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

136,797

$

137,819

$

137,875

$

132,740

$

129,889












Salaries and employee benefits

$

69,167

$

70,716

$

72,653

$

66,982

$

67,374

Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

Other

(1)

1

-

2

-


Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$

69,167

$

70,599

$

72,434

$

65,952

$

65,817












Other operating expenses

$

44,540

$

45,352

$

42,513

$

48,570

$

42,582

Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(184)

(392)

(83)

(3,708)

(466)


Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$

44,369

$

44,345

$

42,430

$

44,862

$

42,116


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date




For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023


(in thousands, except per share data)











YEAR-TO-DATE












Net income

$

104,374

$

79,634

$

38,871

$

175,057

$

151,150

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420

Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166

Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)


Certain items, net of tax

23,879

2,614

1,480

32,659

6,351


Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$

128,253

$

82,248

$

40,351

$

207,716

$

157,501












Diluted earnings per share

$


0.83

$


0.63

$


0.31

$


1.38

$


1.19

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.08

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.05

0.04

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.17

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01

0.01

-

0.04

0.02

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-

(0.09)

(0.02)


Certain items, net of tax

0.19

0.02

0.01

0.26

0.05


Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$


1.02

$


0.65

$


0.32

$


1.64

$


1.24












(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)


















YEAR-TO-DATE












Noninterest income

$

103,613

$

86,483

$

43,184

$

155,566

$

133,592

Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391


Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

132,006

$

86,483

$

43,184

$

176,175

$

133,983












Noninterest expense

$

416,426

$

279,233

$

139,879

$

563,061

$

414,922

Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs

-

-

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621)


Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

412,491

$

275,694

$

137,875

$

539,455

$

406,715












Salaries and employee benefits

$

212,536

$

143,369

$

72,653

$

286,117

$

219,135

Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

Other

-

1

-

2

-


Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$

212,200

$

143,033

$

72,434

$

279,921

$

213,969












Other operating expenses

$

132,405

$

87,865

$

42,513

$

177,164

$

128,594

Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(659)

(475)

(83)

(4,937)

(1,229)


Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$

131,144

$

86,775

$

42,430

$

172,227

$

127,365

Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period










For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)






















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
















Total common stockholders' equity

$

3,528,833

$

3,458,869

$

3,439,126

$

3,426,488

$

3,285,555

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

2,106,941

$

2,033,127

$

2,009,532

$

1,993,044

$

1,848,096











Total assets

$
27,269,404

$
27,369,072

$
27,372,175

$
27,345,674

$
27,564,325

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible assets

$
25,847,512

$
25,943,330

$
25,942,581

$
25,912,230

$
26,126,866











Ratio of common equity to assets

12.94
%

12.64
%

12.56
%

12.53
%

11.92
%

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.15
%

7.84
%

7.75
%

7.69
%

7.07
%











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share






















Total common stockholders' equity

$

3,528,833

$

3,458,869

$

3,439,126

$

3,426,488

$

3,285,555

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

2,106,941

$

2,033,127

$

2,009,532

$

1,993,044

$

1,848,096

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

Book value per common share

$



28.11

$


27.56

$


27.42

$


27.37

$


26.26

Tangible book value per common share

$



16.78

$


16.20

$


16.02

$


15.92

$


14.77











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits




















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$

8,355,496

$

8,186,903

$

8,413,514

$

8,328,444

$

8,143,200

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,710,167

2,835,424

2,995,241

2,846,716

2,835,405

Less: Intercompany eliminations

986,626

943,979

775,461

728,480

676,840

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$

4,658,703

$

4,407,500

$

4,642,812

$

4,753,248

$

4,630,955











FHLB borrowing availability

$

4,955,000

$

4,910,000

$

5,326,000

$

5,401,000

$

5,372,000

Unpledged securities

4,110,000

4,145,000

4,122,000

3,817,000

4,124,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and










Bank Term Funding Program (1)

2,109,000

2,065,000

2,009,000

1,998,000

1,951,000

Additional liquidity sources

$
11,174,000

$
11,120,000

$
11,457,000

$
11,216,000

$
11,447,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.5












(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.











Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio






















Net charge offs

$



9,314

$


8,077

$


8,070



Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

3,500

6,700

4,500



Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$



5,814

$


1,377

$


3,570














Average total loans

$
17,208,162

$
17,101,799

$
16,900,496














Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.22
%

0.19
%

0.19
%



NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off









portfolio (annualized)

0.13
%

0.03
%

0.08
%















(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.

Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets






















Net income

$



24,740

$



40,763

$



38,871

$



23,907

$



47,247

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$



46,005

$



41,897

$



40,351

$



50,215

$



48,804











Average total assets

$

27,216,440

$

27,305,277

$

27,259,399

$

27,370,811

$

27,594,611











Return on average assets

0.36
%

0.60
%

0.57
%

0.35
%

0.68
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.67
%

0.62
%

0.60
%

0.73
%

0.70
%











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity






















Net income available to common stockholders

$



24,740

$



40,763

$



38,871

$



23,907

$



47,247

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027

Total income available to common stockholders

$



27,585

$



43,608

$



41,715

$



26,872

$



50,274

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$





-

$




283

$



1,549

$



10,521

$





-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

46,005

41,897

40,351

50,215

48,804

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$



48,850

$



44,742

$



43,195

$



53,180

$



51,831











Average common stockholders' equity

$


3,505,141

$


3,451,155

$


3,447,021

$


3,336,247

$


3,371,678

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)


Other intangibles

(103,438)

(107,173)

(111,023)

(114,861)

(119,125)

Total average intangibles

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

(1,431,822)

(1,435,660)

(1,439,924)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$


2,080,904

$


2,023,183

$


2,015,199

$


1,900,587

$


1,931,754











Return on average common equity

2.81
%

4.75
%

4.54
%

2.84
%

5.56
%

Return on tangible common equity

5.27
%

8.67
%

8.33
%

5.61
%

10.33
%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.22
%

4.88
%

4.71
%

5.97
%

5.74
%

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9.34
%

8.89
%

8.62
%

11.10
%

10.64
%











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$


137,193

$


139,354

$


139,879

$


148,139

$


131,998

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5)

Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(87)

(117)

(179)

(189)

(228)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,851)

(3,852)

(3,850)

(4,015)

(4,097)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$


132,859

$


133,850

$


133,846

$


128,536

$


125,564











Net interest income

$


157,712

$


153,905

$


151,906

$


155,628

$


153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515

Efficiency ratio denominator

181,240

203,780

201,512

184,113

202,725

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$


209,633

$


203,780

$


201,512

$


204,331

$


202,725











Efficiency ratio
(1)

75.70
%

68.38
%

69.41
%

80.46
%

65.11
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
(1)

63.38
%

65.68
%

66.42
%

62.91
%

61.94
%







(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency


ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest


income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is


a non-GAAP measurement.





(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.




Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)








For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue






















Net interest income

$


157,712

$


153,905

$


151,906

$


155,628

$


153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

-

Adjusted total revenue

$


203,235

$


197,204

$


195,090

$


197,820

$


196,210











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)






















Net interest income

$


157,712

$


153,905

$


151,906

$


155,628

$


153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210

Less: Noninterest expense

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$



37,649

$



57,850

$



55,211

$



29,463

$



64,212











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue






















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$



37,649

$



57,850

$



55,211

$



29,463

$



64,212

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Plus: Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Plus: Early retirement program costs

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$



66,438

$



59,385

$



57,215

$



65,080

$



66,321

Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended



Sep 30



Jun 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sep 30


(Unaudited)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

($ in thousands)











Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets






















Net income

$


104,374

$



79,634

$



38,871

$


175,057

$


151,150

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420

Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166

Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$


128,253

$



82,248

$



40,351

$


207,716

$


157,501











Average total assets

$

27,260,212

$

27,282,338

$

27,259,399

$

27,554,859

$

27,616,882











Return on average assets

0.51
%

0.59
%

0.57
%

0.64
%

0.73
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.63
%

0.61
%

0.60
%

0.75
%

0.76
%











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity






















Net income available to common stockholders

$


104,374

$



79,634

$



38,871

$


175,057

$


151,150

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044

9,079

Total income available to common stockholders

$


112,908

$



85,323

$



41,715

$


187,101

$


160,229

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$



1,832

$



1,832

$



1,549

$



10,521

$





-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420

Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166

Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

128,253

82,248

40,351

207,716

157,501

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044

9,079

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$


136,787

$



87,937

$



43,195

$


219,760

$


166,580











Average common stockholders' equity

$


3,467,908

$


3,449,089

$


3,447,021

$


3,359,312

$


3,367,088

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,510)

(1,320,412)


Other intangibles

(107,197)

(109,098)

(111,023)

(121,098)

(123,200)

Total average intangibles

(1,427,996)

(1,429,897)

(1,431,822)

(1,441,608)

(1,443,612)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$


2,039,912

$


2,019,192

$


2,015,199

$


1,917,704

$


1,923,476











Return on average common equity

4.02
%

4.64
%

4.54
%

5.21
%

6.00
%

Return on tangible common equity

7.39
%

8.50
%

8.33
%

9.76
%

11.14
%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

4.94
%

4.80
%

4.71
%

6.18
%

6.25
%

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.96
%

8.76
%

8.62
%

11.46
%

11.58
%











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$


416,426

$


279,233

$


139,879

$


563,061

$


414,922

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs

-

-

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(383)

(296)

(179)

(892)

(703)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(11,553)

(7,702)

(3,850)

(16,306)

(12,291)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$


400,555

$


267,696

$


133,846

$


522,257

$


393,721











Net interest income

$


463,523

$


305,811

$


151,906

$


650,126

$


494,498

Noninterest income

103,613

86,483

43,184

155,566

133,592

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443

18,932

Efficiency ratio denominator

586,532

405,292

201,512

831,135

647,022

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$


614,925

$


405,292

$


201,512

$


851,744

$


647,413











Efficiency ratio
(1)

71.00
%

68.90
%

69.41
%

67.75
%

64.13
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
(1)

65.14
%

66.05
%

66.42
%

61.32
%

60.81
%







(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency


ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest


income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is


a non-GAAP measurement.





(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.




SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18102024003732001241ID1108794612


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search