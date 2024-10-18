Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties
Date
10/18/2024 5:01:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CCO Alexandra Bastkær Winther transferred 3,565 Tryg shares at DKK 161.30 for a total amount of DKK 575,035 on 18 October 2024.
Attachment
22_2024.18.10 - Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
MENAFN18102024004107003653ID1108794600
