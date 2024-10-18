عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115


10/18/2024 4:39:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 10/23/2024 10/23/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,315 4,450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.200 / 7.870 84.510 / 2.484
Total Number of Bids Received 28 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,165 5,200
Total Number of Successful Bids 18 18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18 18
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.200 / 7.870 84.510 / 2.484
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.460 / 7.750 84.840 / 2.449
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.200 / 7.870 84.510 / 2.484
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.279 / 7.840 84.695 / 2.465
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.460 / 7.750 84.840 / 2.449
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.098 / 7.920 84.410 / 2.495
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.232 / 7.860 84.661 / 2.468
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.53 1.17

MENAFN18102024004107003653ID1108794551


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search