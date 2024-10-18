ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City Eye First Win Of Season Against FC Goa In High-Stakes West Coast Derby

(MENAFN- IANS) Goa, Oct 18 (IANS) The upcoming Saturday double header of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will kick off with the West Coast Derby between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. The two teams share a unique rivalry, with there being separate phases when the two of them held an upper hand over the other.

The Gaurs overcame the Islanders repeatedly until 2019-20, but the tables turned from the following season onwards, when Sergio Lobera switched to Mumbai City FC. Last season, they drew both the league-stage fixtures, but the Islanders beat FC Goa in the two legs of their semi-final game.

Mumbai City FC are in quest of their maiden victory of the campaign, having drawn twice and lost once in their three matches until now – placed 11th in the table. The Gaurs have accumulated five points from four games, and recent track record suggests both of them will want to start afresh after the international break.

Out of the 26 ISL fixtures between these two teams, Mumbai City FC have won 12 matches and FC Goa have emerged triumphant seven times. Seven games have resulted in a draw.

Mumbai City FC have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last two away fixtures, and head coach Petr Kratky is cognisant that they need to improve in that aspect, along with on the offensive side to secure the required results.

“For us, if we play home or away, it's the same thing. FC Goa is a quality team, but if we stick to our plans, defend and attack well, we need to improve in all the areas and we will do our best against Goa, or any other opponent,” said Kratky in the pre-match press conference.

Despite crashing out in the semis last year to Mumbai City FC, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez ruled out the possibility of seeking any revenge. The Gaurs have kept two clean sheets in their last 11 games, but the Spaniard has assured that they will be putting their best foot forward against the Islanders.

“For me, there's no question of revenge (against MCFC). We will be facing a strong, a very good team, but for sure we will be a tough side for them too, since we will be very competitive,” said Marquez.