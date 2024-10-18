Booming Multichannel Order Management Market Set To Soar To $6.5 Billion By 2031, Fueling Global Commerce Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Multichannel Order Management Market ," The multichannel order management market size was at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.Businesses track and account for orders from several sales channels using multichannel order management. These consist of wholesale, retail, and inventory used by online marketplaces and other businesses. For a variety of reasons, several departments require order information. A vital step in this process is disseminating this knowledge throughout the business. When there is a single, undisputed inventory data source that all stakeholders can openly access, a difficult layer of alignment is eliminated.🔰 Download Sample Pages -According to multichannel order management market research, inventory management and other segments collectively accounted for around 60% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 35% share. The order fulfillment and inventory management segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 12% and 11%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 58% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 60% by 2031.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, in 2021, the software segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,500 million. However, the services segment is estimated to reach $1,800 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.By organization size, the large enterprises segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow with an impressive CAGR, during the forecast period.By deployment mode, in 2021, The cloud-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,600 million. However, the on-premises segment is estimated to reach $1,700 million by 2031, with an impressive CAGR, during the forecast period.By application, in 2021, the inventory management segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. However, order fulfillment segments are estimated to grow with an impressive CAGR in multichannel order management market forecast.By end-use vertical, the manufacturing segment is estimated to reach $1,500 million by 2031, with impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, transportation & logistics and retail segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 12% and 11%, respectively, during the forecast period.Region-wise, the multichannel order management market growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global multichannel order management market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on component, the software segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segments.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the and segments.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on deployment mode, the cloud based segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market share, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the on-premises segment.Based on application, the inventory management segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over one-third of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the order fulfillment segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% through 2031. The report also mentions the channel integration and others segments.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global multichannel order management market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading players of the global multichannel order management market analyzed in the research include Brightpearl, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, SAP SE, and Newfold Digital Inc.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

