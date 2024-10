Avantor® Closes Previously Announced Divestiture Of Its Clinical Services Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced industries, announced that it has closed the divestiture of its clinical services business to Audax Private Equity in a transaction valued at approximately $650 million. Avantor expects the transaction to result in approximately $500 million in after-tax cash proceeds and a reduction of approximately $50 million in capitalized leases. After-tax proceeds will be used to paydown debt.

"This transaction not only strengthens our balance sheet and reduces interest expense, but also enables us to sharpen our focus on strategic growth opportunities in our lab and production businesses," said Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We extend our gratitude to the associates transferring with the business for their invaluable contributions and wish them continued success as they embark on this new chapter under Audax's ownership."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as Avantor's exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction and Arnold & Porter LLP served as Avantor's legal advisor. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Audax and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to Audax.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries.

