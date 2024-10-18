Celebrate The Holidays With Health-Ade’S Delicious, Gut-Healthy Alternatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, Health-Ade , renowned for its gut-healthy bubbly beverages, is making it easier than ever to enjoy festive drinks while supporting your well-being. With Health-Ade Kombucha and SunSip prebiotic soda, you can toast to a healthier, more balanced holiday season.



Health-Ade Kombucha: The Perfect Holiday Swap

Health-Ade Kombucha offers a festive, gut-friendly alternative to alcohol. This effervescent, fermented tea is delicious and packed with living probiotics that support digestive health and can help reduce bloating. Whether you're unwinding at the end of the day or mixing up a creative mocktail for your holiday party, Health-Ade Kombucha is the ideal choice. Pour it into a wine glass, serve it over ice with a garnish, and enjoy a celebratory drink that's both satisfying and health-conscious. Back by popular demand, Health-Ade's Holiday Cheers flavor is ready to join your festivities this season.

Introducing Sunsip by Health-Ade: A Soda-With-Benefits

For those looking to cut back on sugary sodas, Health-Ade SunSip soda is the perfect upgrade. This prebiotic soda boasts 5 grams of sugar per serving, sweetened with a blend of fruit juice, monk fruit, and a touch of cane sugar, without the use of stevia. Beyond its delicious flavors, SunSip has prebiotics from agave inulin fiber, essential vitamins (including C, B6, and B12), and minerals like Zinc and Selenium, supporting your gut health, immunity, and overall vitality.

Available in a variety of nostalgic flavors-Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Cola, Strawberry Vanilla, Root Beer, Lemon Lime, and Peach-SunSip combines delightful taste with functional benefits, making it a great choice for holiday celebrations and everyday enjoyment.

Get Your Health-Ade Fix This Holiday Season

Celebrate the holidays with Health-Ade's probiotic and prebiotic beverages. Discover more by following SunSip on Instagram , as well as Health-Ade on Instagram , and shop online at SunSip.com andText> . Cheers to a sparkling, healthful holiday season!

