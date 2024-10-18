TTK Prestige Elevates Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan To Managing Director

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TT K Prestige , India's leading and most trusted brand in the kitchen appliances industry, is pleased announce the elevation of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director (MD). Venkatesh, who previously served as CEO of TTK Prestige, will succeed Chandru Kalro, the outgoing MD, further strengthening the company's leadership team.



Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Managing Director, TTK Prestige





Under Venkatesh's leadership, the company is poised for continued growth, driven by a strong focus on consumer delight and category-leading innovation. The development also reflects the company's renewed focus on bringing on board senior leadership to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and sustained growth.





Prior to TTK Prestige, Venkatesh has held leadership positions in companies like Cavinkare and Airtel.





Speaking on the occasion, T.T. Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige , said,“We are pleased to announce Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan's elevation to Managing Director, succeeding Chandru Kalro. As Venkatesh steps into this role, his proven expertise across various industries and his ability to lead large teams make him an ideal fit. As we look to expand our footprint and maintain our market leadership, we are confident that Venkatesh will be instrumental in driving growth and bringing substantial value to the company."





On this momentous occasion of assuming the new role, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said, "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at TTK Prestige. The brand's journey has been remarkable, and I look forward to taking it to the next level of evolution in the Indian cooking & kitchen appliances space. Together with the team, I am committed to driving new strategic initiatives that will sustain growth, create new opportunities, and further strengthen TTK Prestige's market leadership."