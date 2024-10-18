عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Second Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Kick Off

Second Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Kick Off


10/18/2024 4:02:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Second round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in football will kick off on October 18, Azernews reports.

In the opening match of the 10th round, the teams FC Qarabag and Kapaz will face each other. The match will take place at the Tovuz city Stadium and will start at 18:00 (Baku time). The chief referee for the match will be Ravan Hamzazade.

After nine rounds, FC Qarabag leads the tournament table with 21 points, while Kapaz is at the bottom in 10th place with 3 points. The other matches of the round will be held on October 19-20.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108794330


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search