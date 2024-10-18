Second Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Kick Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Second round of the Azerbaijan in will kick off on October 18, Azernews reports.

In the opening match of the 10th round, the teams FC Qarabag and Kapaz will face each other. The match will take place at the Tovuz city and will start at 18:00 (Baku time). The chief referee for the match will be Ravan Hamzazade.

After nine rounds, FC Qarabag leads the table with 21 points, while Kapaz is at the bottom in 10th place with 3 points. The other matches of the round will be held on October 19-20.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr