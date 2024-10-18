Second Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Kick Off
Date
10/18/2024 4:02:53 AM
Second round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in football will
kick off on October 18, Azernews reports.
In the opening match of the 10th round, the teams FC Qarabag and
Kapaz will face each other. The match will take place at the Tovuz
city Stadium and will start at 18:00 (Baku time). The chief referee
for the match will be Ravan Hamzazade.
After nine rounds, FC Qarabag leads the tournament table with 21
points, while Kapaz is at the bottom in 10th place with 3 points.
The other matches of the round will be held on October 19-20.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
